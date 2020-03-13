Cat capture from hoarder’s house reaches record 158; free barn cats available

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society has removed a total of 158 cats from a hoarder’s Racine County home, an all-time record for the organization.

On Thursday, WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed gave an update on the removal operation that started on Feb. 27 at a home at an undisclosed location in the county.

WHS staff has been trapping and removing cats, some of them found dead, since the cats’ former owner’s family contacted WHS about the situation, and the owner consented to the capture and removal of the cats. The cats had been hiding in the walls and ceilings of the feces-and-urine-saturated house.

The former owner is now living with family members, Speed said.

“We are up to 158 cats removed from the Racine County home,” she wrote in an email. “It’s an organizational record intake from a single home.”

Of those, 122 were found alive and 36, almost 23%, were found dead, she said. “Many of the deceased were very young kittens, which is not surprising given the environment and lack of resources,” Speed added.