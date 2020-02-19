You are the owner of this article.
Casey’s General Store in Caledonia is open
CALEDONIA

Casey’s General Store in Caledonia is open

CALEDONIA — The new Casey’s General Store at the corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street opened on Thursday.

It took nearly two years of construction delays and neighborhood complaints — resulting in limited hours of operation and lighting restrictions for the gas station/convenience store — but the Casey’s at 1306 Four Mile Road is expected to finally be open on Thursday, Feb. 20, the company confirmed to The Journal Times.

A grand opening celebration is planned for March 6.

The store hours are 5 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week, with carryout hours from 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. seven days a week; Casey's General Stores are known for their pizza, particular in the corporation's home state of Iowa.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day. We are excited to join the Caledonia community,” Katie Petru, director of communications for Casey’s General Stores, said in a statement.

Despite those setbacks, it is kind of opening ahead of schedule. In October, Petru told The Journal Times that the Caledonia Casey’s would likely open for the first time in the second half of 2020.

Back in July 2019, Casey’s said that construction plans had been put “on hold for unforeseen reasons we cannot disclose” after landscaping was started but nothing was built.

The structure at 1306 Four Mile Road finally started going up in fall 2019.

With the opening this week, there will be our Casey’s locations operating in Racine County:

  • Caledonia, 1306 Four Mile Road
  • Waterford, 991 Main St. (Highway 20/83), which opened in early 2018
  • Burlington, 100 S. Dodge St., which opened in the first half of 2019
  • Rochester, 2728 Beck Drive (Highway 20 at Highway 36), which opened in December.
