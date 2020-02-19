Casey’s General Store in Caledonia expected to open Thursday

CALEDONIA — The new Casey’s General Store should be open at the corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street on Thursday.

It took nearly two years of construction delays and neighborhood complaints — resulting in limited hours of operation and lighting restrictions for the gas station/convenience store — but the Casey’s at 1306 Four Mile Road is expected to finally be open on Thursday, Feb. 20, an employee told The Journal Times.

Despite those setbacks, it is kind of opening ahead of schedule. In October, Casey’s Communications Director Katie Petru told The Journal Times that the Caledonia Casey’s would likely open for the first time in the second half of 2020.

Back in July 2019, Casey’s said that construction plans had been put “on hold for unforeseen reasons we cannot disclose” after landscaping was started but nothing was built.

The structure at 1306 Four Mile Road finally started going up in fall 2019.

With the opening this week, there will be our Casey’s locations operating in Racine County: