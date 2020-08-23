Casey Family Options can help pre-plan funeral, reduce stress

RACINE — There are a lot of questions and uncertainty that occurs when a loved one passes. Planning a funeral can cause immense stress and financial turmoil for the grieving. Having a pre-planned funeral can eliminate these questions and help save thousands of dollars according to Michael Casey, pre-planning councilor at Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, 3016 75th St., Kenosha.
One of the biggest and most important questions Casey asks when meeting with a grieving family is how they want the funeral to be planned. Many family members have their own ideas of how they want the funeral service to be, according to Casey.
“Do they want a traditional burial? Do they want to be cremated and have a memorial service? Do they want a funeral at all? That’s a huge question,” said Casey. “By pre-planning, it eliminates these questions. You don’t have to worry about the type of stress your family will be under when a death takes place.”
Pre-planning can solve a common issue the funeral business sees often which Casey calls, emotional over-spending.
“(Pre-planning) eliminates something we call emotional over-spending,” explains Casey. “Somebody comes in, they’ve just lost someone that they were close with, they’re wrecked with grief, they’re in a heightened emotional state and maybe they’re not making the most rational decisions.”
Casey says that families will often buy the most expensive funeral package they offer because they want the best for their loved one that has just passed.
“That sounds nice and everything but months down the road, they’re looking at their credit card bill and they say ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe I spent this amount of money on this funeral.’ That’s something we often see in the funeral industry,” explained Casey. “By pre-planning…it prevents the family from spending far too much money. Funerals are expensive as it is, there’s no reason for us as a business to encourage…emotional over-spending.”
Casey Family Options offers a pre-pay price guarantee when pre-planning a funeral to help save their costumers lots of money.
“We offer a price guarantee on all of our pre-paid funeral services which means you can pay at today’s prices for tomorrow’s funeral,” Casey said.
According to Casey, 10 years ago, the price for a direct cremation with Casey Family Options was around $1,200. Today, the price for a direct cremation is $2,685, almost more than double. With Casey Family Options pre-paid price guarantee, the costumer is completely safe from rising costs, saving them thousands of dollars.
“If (you pre-plan) 10 or 20 years before a death takes place and it’s been pre-paid the whole time, that is thousands and thousands of dollars in savings,” Casey explained. “One thing I always say: The best time to pre-plan a funeral was 10 years ago. The second best time to pre-plan a funeral is right now.”
Casey Family Options also offers their customers personal payment plans to help cover the cost of pre-planned funeral services.
“We offer a multitude of ways to pay,” said Casey. “Any different way you can think of to pay for something like this is fair game. We’ll make it work for anyone.”
One of the ways Casey Family Options stands out from other funeral homes is their emphasis on the importance of pre-planning.
“We have one of the most active pre-planning programs in terms of the amount of people we help,” Casey said. “(Pre-planning) eliminates any question about the type of service, it eliminates emotional over-spending and it simplifies the process for everyone involved. It just makes everything easier.”
For more information about pre-planning or Casey Family Options, visit caseyfamilyoptions.com or call 262-653-0667.
