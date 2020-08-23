Casey Family Options can help pre-plan funeral, reduce stress

Casey says that families will often buy the most expensive funeral package they offer because they want the best for their loved one that has just passed.

“That sounds nice and everything but months down the road, they’re looking at their credit card bill and they say ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe I spent this amount of money on this funeral.’ That’s something we often see in the funeral industry,” explained Casey. “By pre-planning…it prevents the family from spending far too much money. Funerals are expensive as it is, there’s no reason for us as a business to encourage…emotional over-spending.”

Casey Family Options offers a pre-pay price guarantee when pre-planning a funeral to help save their costumers lots of money.

“We offer a price guarantee on all of our pre-paid funeral services which means you can pay at today’s prices for tomorrow’s funeral,” Casey said.

According to Casey, 10 years ago, the price for a direct cremation with Casey Family Options was around $1,200. Today, the price for a direct cremation is $2,685, almost more than double. With Casey Family Options pre-paid price guarantee, the costumer is completely safe from rising costs, saving them thousands of dollars.