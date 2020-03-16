You are the owner of this article.
47 cases of coronavirus reported in Wisconsin, at least 1 person has recovered
The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now 47, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced at 1:50 p.m. Monday.

There is still only one confirmed case in Racine County. Milwaukee County's total is 13, six more than the day before. There are no confirmed cases in Kenosha County.

Of the 47 confirmed cases in Wisconsin so far, one person has already recovered.

On Monday, the Wisconsin DHS reported that there were 10 confirmed cases in Dane County, 11 in Fond du Lac County, 13 in Milwaukee County, one each in Outagamie, Pierce, Racine and Wood counties, and three each in Sheboygan, Waukesha and Winnebago counties. 

A total of 551 people have been tested, the Wisconsin DHS announced. 

