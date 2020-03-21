281 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen to 281 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

That includes four confirmed cases in Racine County and four deaths in Wisconsin.

The statewide number is up from 206 on Friday and 155 Thursday. Healthcare facilities have administered 4,909 tests, 4,628 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Milwaukee County still has the largest number of cases. The total count was 126 cases Saturday afternoon, with two deaths.

Twenty-nine of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

