106 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, 47 in Milwaukee County alone
RACINE COUNTY — There are now 106 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, but still only one in Racine County, according to numbers posted by the state as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The biggest increase in confirmed cases came in Milwaukee County, which had seven confirmed cases on Sunday, 13 on Monday, 24 on Tuesday, and now has 47 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Department of Health Services.

Coronavirus has now spread to 14 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. 

Kenosha County still has four cases. 

A total of 1,683 people have been tested in Wisconsin. 

At least one person has recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In the DHS daily updates, the department no longer includes the number of people who have recovered. 

