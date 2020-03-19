155 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, 2 deaths

Every third day, the Caledonia, Racine and South Shore fire departments get together to take inventory of what they have, and then share with one another.

As of Thursday afternoon, St. Amand said the Caledonia Fire Department was already receiving donations from the public.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has been working with the county to get additional supplies. There is a possibility they could be out by the end of the weekend, Stroupe said.

Sturtevant Police Chief and Interim Village Administrator Sean Marschke said that the village’s Police Department has enough protective equipment for approximately a month. He said the department has put in its requests to the county.

To arrange a donation to the Caledonia Fire Department, call 262-835-2050. To schedule a donation to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, call 262-664-7929.

Blood donations needed

Dr. Jerry Gottschall has been with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin for 40 years and he says he’s never been as alarmed about the diminishing blood supply as he is right now.