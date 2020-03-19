155 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, 2 deaths

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin ramped up to 155 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.
That includes three confirmed cases in Racine County, including two in the City of Racine, up from only one confirmed in the county the day prior.
Milwaukee County still has the biggest number of cases. The total count was 62 Thursday afternoon, up from seven confirmed cases on Sunday and 47 on Wednesday, according to DHS.
Twenty-one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties now have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
And Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin had its first two deaths connected to coronavirus.
The first death was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.
In a statement, Evers said: "Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus."
The governor went on to advise Wisconsin residents to maintain social distancing and avoid public places in order to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
He emphasized the importance of "staying home when able" and to perform "frequent and thorough handwashing" while also "covering coughs and sneezes."
Local cases
The two City of Racine residents who have the virus were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions.
“Our team at the City of Racine is working tirelessly to get ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and protect the health and safety of our residents,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “We will continue to work with state and federal health officials and our local partners and take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The City of Racine Public Health Department is actively investigating the circumstances and close contacts of the two individuals in Racine.
“We want to determine exposure routes and identify contacts who will need to be notified, quarantined, and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine. “It is important to note that these individuals are not linked with any school, childcare, or long-term care facility.”
Unemployment claims way up
The Department of Workforce Development is encouraging people to go online for faster service delivery. DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Division is experiencing heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.
For fast, up-to-date information and to apply for unemployment benefits, please head to dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui.
More than 29,400 unemployment claims have been made this week in Wisconsin, up from 5,200 the week prior. And this week is not over yet.
Personal protection equipment shortage
There’s been a shortage of personal protection equipment throughout the country. Racine County first responders are equipped to protect themselves and the public — but the need for protective gear will continue to increase as the coronavirus spreads.
Racine County is working with law enforcement agencies from throughout the county to obtain as much protective equipment as possible to ensure those on the front lines are protected in the weeks and months to come. In addition, Racine County dispatchers have added screening questions to identify potential coronavirus symptoms, and sheriff’s deputies are practicing social distancing and responding by phone when possible.
The shortage caused the Caledonia Fire Department to post on Facebook early Tuesday, asking the public to donate breathing masks if they have them.
Mount Pleasant Police Department Capt. David Stroupe said that, like most law enforcement agencies in the area, they are also running very low on personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.
“We are hoping this is just overkill,” said Caledonia Fire Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand. “We are trying to prepare ourselves because we are the front line people.”
Every third day, the Caledonia, Racine and South Shore fire departments get together to take inventory of what they have, and then share with one another.
As of Thursday afternoon, St. Amand said the Caledonia Fire Department was already receiving donations from the public.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department has been working with the county to get additional supplies. There is a possibility they could be out by the end of the weekend, Stroupe said.
Sturtevant Police Chief and Interim Village Administrator Sean Marschke said that the village’s Police Department has enough protective equipment for approximately a month. He said the department has put in its requests to the county.
To arrange a donation to the Caledonia Fire Department, call 262-835-2050. To schedule a donation to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, call 262-664-7929.
Blood donations needed
Dr. Jerry Gottschall has been with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin for 40 years and he says he’s never been as alarmed about the diminishing blood supply as he is right now.
“This is an unprecedented time for the blood community in terms of its ability to supply blood to our hospitals. There’s a real possibility of a blood shortage of significant levels,” Gottschall, a medical director with Versiti, said. “We did 9/11, we did SARs, we did H1N1; this is going to make those pale in comparison.”
Blood banks across the country, including in Wisconsin, are sounding the alarm that due to blood drive cancellations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, blood supplies are running dangerously low.
Versiti, which provides blood for 60 to 70% of the transfusions state-wide and is the sole provider of blood to hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin, has seen over 110 blood drives canceled. So far Gottschall estimated they have not collected 3,500 unit of blood — about 30% of their supply.
In a press release from Friday, Versiti stated that the 56 hospitals the organization serves have reported their available blood and blood products are, “at concerning levels.”
Kohl’s
Kohl’s Department Store is also temporarily closing all of its stores nationwide, joining a growing list of stores closing doors until the virus passes.
There are more than 1,000 Kohl’s stores in the U.S., including in Mount Pleasant and Burlington in Racine County.
The stores were set to be open until 7 p.m. local time Thursday and then close until at least the end of March. Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App will remain open for business while the brick-and-mortar locations are closed.
State parks
During the COVID-19 emergency, Wisconsin state parks and trails will remain open to the public, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday, although the DNR added, “We will continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if park closures become necessary.”
Currently, entrance fees are voluntary. Restrooms on state properties will remain open so long as there are enough resources, cleaning supplies and access to personal protective equipment for staff to maintain them.
Drive-thru
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is developing drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19, the organization announced Thursday afternoon. The first three are in Franklin, West Allis and Milwaukee, but Ascension is not publicly announcing exact testing site locations.
Individuals who wish to be tested must first be prescreened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, either by phone or virtually using Ascension Online Care. For Racine County residents, they would then be directed to the nearest testing site, in Franklin.
The following are the health care hotline numbers:
- Ascension: 1-833-981-0711
- Advocate Aurora: 1-866-443-2584
- Froedtert: 414-805-2000
Mount Pleasant Police
In order to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Mount Pleasant Police Department lobby will remain closed until further notice.
The general public will need to call, email or fax for most services.
Racine County Circuit Court
The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts’ eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks’ service counters will be closed. Paper documents will not be accepted in person.
Talk to Steil
Bryan Steil and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm will hold a telephone town hall to update Southeast Wisconsin on the COVID-19 update. The telephone town hall will be held at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Constituents and members of the media interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 4:45 p.m. CT: 877-229-8493 PIN# 118308
Community Services
Health and Nutrition Service of Racine, Inc. will continue offering its Racine County WIC (Women, Infants, Children) program for the time being.
WIC aims to help low-to-moderate income pregnant women, women who recently gave birth, breastfeeding women, and infants and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk.
“WIC is doing all it can to ensure that benefits are not disrupted,” Health and Nutrition Service of Racine said in a release.
Racine County WIC clients, or potential WIC clients, should call 262-637-7750 prior to coming to the office.
General resources
For the most current and up to date information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information, can be found here: dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.