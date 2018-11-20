MOUNT PLEASANT — Case High School students this week connected with people living thousands of years ago by holding ancient objects in their hands.
The students in Case’s sophomore Introduction to International Baccalaureate world history class got a rare chance to examine, touch and investigate objects like a 3,500-year-old piece of plaster that once covered an Egyptian mummy, an approximately 4,000-year-old spear tip and a 1,500-year-old ancient Roman mirror.
Students Ella Gonzales and Idelis Roman were both surprised that the ancient people possessed the skills necessary to create some of the objects.
“I think it just taught us that like, even though it was ancient people they still knew what they were doing and they had a lot of advanced things for their time,” Roman said.
Gonzales was especially impressed with a 1,500-year-old terra cotta oil lamp from North Africa.
“It’s kind of just crazy that they could make that somehow,” Gonzales said.
In their hands
The exhibit, titled “The Classical Ancient World,” came to the school free of charge from the Chicago-based nonprofit History in Your Hands Foundation. The exhibits are mailed to schools across the country.
Students who worked with the exhibit cycled through four stations where they examined artifacts in a effort to determine their purposes, took a close look at ancient coins, examined copies of old maps and viewed ancient Greek, Roman and Egyptian sites using stereoscopes, or the 1930s version of virtual reality goggles.
Eric Halleen, a social studies teacher at Case, said he was excited that the students got to hold these museum-quality pieces in their hands. He observed that handling the objects helped the students truly connect with the past.
“The coins were in somebody’s pocket, going to the market to buy bread,” he said.
The school has never done anything like this, Hallen said.
“I told the kids that they’ll probably never get to do this again in their life,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll get to do it again in my life, hold something that’s so old.”
He added that it was stressful having teenagers handle the artifacts, but said the students had been mindful in their work.
“Really the big thing for me is them being able to almost think and work like an archaeologist,” Halleen said.
