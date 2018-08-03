Subscribe for 17¢ / day
WIAA swimming photo
WIAA state qualifiers, clockwise from upper left, Emelia Selky, McKenzie Sanchez, Tatum Thompkins and Emily Bollendorf, pose in the Case High School Natatorium in November 2016. The Case pool, which opened in 1966, has been deemed structurally unsound and will not be used this year.

 PETER JACKEL

MOUNT PLEASANT — As the Case High School girls swim team prepares for its first practice of the season next Tuesday, its pool is empty. Perhaps permanently.

The question is when there will be a functional natatorium at the school again.

The pool, which dates to Sept. 7, 1966, when the $5 million school first opened for 2,500 students, may be structurally unsound. That means a swimming program that has perennially been the most successful of the three public schools that compete in Racine, is without a home.

Frank Michalowski, who has coached the girls program since 1994 and the boys since ‘96, was among eight people who met Wednesday morning in the Racine Unified School District’s Buildings and Grounds building to discuss the situation. The news was not good during the hour-long meeting.

“We won’t be swimming in our pool this year,” said the 65-year-old Michalowski, who has been named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in swimming 16 times. “They’re having another inspection done Friday, I believe, but they’ve already had two inspections and the recommendation is not to use it anymore.

“Structurally, it’s not sound anymore. It’s beyond its use. There have been leaks. It’s an aluminum pool and the wall thickness of the pool has deteriorated to a point where it’s unsafe.”

Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for RUSD, said more has to be determined before the pool is definitively considered structurally unsound.

“To say that would be really preliminary,” Tapp said. “We still have a structural engineer coming in (on Friday) to give us an assessment of the situation. But at this point, we did discover leaks that we believe make it unsafe for students to swim in, so we have informed the coach and the team that they won’t be able to swim in it this year.

“So we are working with them to develop a plan for making sure they have practice space and competition space. It’s not ideal. We’re disappointed as well, but we’re going to work with them to make sure it’s as smooth as possible with their season.

“But to actually call it structurally unsound or those kinds of things, we really need to have the right kind of experts examine it before we can say that. We need to assess what the cost of repairs would be, what the extent of repairs would look like ... there’s a lot we don’t know at this point.”

Logistical issues

With Case’s pool closed effective immediately, there will be logistical issues for girls during the fall season and boys during the winter season. Practices will have to be held at either Park or Horlick and arrangements will be necessary to transport athletes to which venue is available.

Later practices will also have to be scheduled to accommodate either Horlick or Park.

“We have to reschedule all our meets,” Michalowski said. “Our home meets are either going to be at Park or Horlick. For practices right now, we’re trying to use Park next week in the afternoon.”

Having no pool could be troublesome in other ways.

“Maybe some girls will not come back out because they’ve got jobs,” he said. “For me, I had the season planned out and this disrupts the planning process. You have to throw out what you planned because your time limit for the pool could be drastically cut.

“And if Horlick has a meet at their pool and Park has a meet at their pool, we can’t practice at either one. That leaves us to look for another facility. What’s in the works right now is Carthage (College, in Kenosha).”

There’s also the matter of having proper supervision when Case relocates. Paid assistant coaches were eliminated from the budget several years ago, which is a concern for Michalowski now that he has to take his team beyond the confines of Case.

“Because of this situation, I’m trying to get an assistant coach because if I’m at a pool, I’m going to be the only one there, which is not a great thing to be in as far as safety factor, etcetera,” Michalowski said. “Or if I got sick or something, my assistant could take over.”

It’s happened before

Park coach Greg Reischl recalls what it’s like not to have a pool. The 1970 Park graduate did not have a pool during his high school career — the Park Natatorium opened for the 1970-71 school year — and he and his teammates had to routinely practice at Horlick or Case in those days.

“I feel bad for Case,” he said. “When I swam for Park during the late 1960s, we had to practice three days a week at Case and two days a week at Horlick. We practiced when they were finished, which was essentially 5 to 7 or 5:30 to 7:30.

“And then when I was coach at Horlick in the 1980s, the Horlick pool was down for a whole year and I had to take my team down to Parkside.”

For Michalowski, whose program has developed a total of 43 state medalists and 108 Academic All-Americans, it’s an unfortunate development.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “It’s a matter of priorities and I understand that the classrooms, the books and technology come first,” he said. “I get that.

“But everyone is jumping on the Foxconn bandwagon and they want people who are moving into the area to come to their schools. You have to showcase that you have great facilities.”

