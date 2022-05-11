 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Case Legends esports team going to state following "Rocket League" victory Tuesday over Horlick Rebels

  • 0
Team

Case High School Legends team members compete and look on Tuesday at Carthage College.

 ALEX RODRIGUEZ,

KENOSHA — A legend-ary game of “Rocket League” was played Tuesday night between crosstown rivals Horlick High School and undefeated Case High School.

In the end, the Case Legends esports team remained unbeaten. Up next: the Wisconsin High School Esports Association’s “Rocket League” state championship semifinals against Oak Creek on Saturday at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

Gamer

A Case High School competitor in Tuesday night’s “Rocket League” match moves in on goal.
Horlick Rebel esports

A Horlick Rebel competes in Tuesday night’s match at Carthage College in Kenosha.

“Rocket League” is an immensely popular video game launched in 2015 that combines vehicle racing with soccer, in which each player controls a vehicle and teams of three players try to hit a giant virtual ball into a goal.

According to statistics published by the game’s publisher, syonix, as of July 2020, “Rocket League” surpassed 75 million players worldwide, with an estimated 5 billion matches played and 29 billion goals scored. The game quickly become one of the most popular games in the competitive gaming subculture.

People are also reading…

Tuesday’s matchup was hosted in Carthage College’s esports arena in Kenosha. The Legends won the game in the fourth round without needing substitutes, keeping their roster of three players — Alex Vaile, Alex Fraid and Tyler Olson — throughout each round. They were led by Vaile, the team’s captain who recorded two hat tricks in back-to-back rounds.

Players

The Case High School Legends esports team, pictured here in the Carthage Esports Arena in Kenosha Tuesday, are headed to state.

The Legends are currently having quite the year competitively. The team won state this year in “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,” a popular Nintendo fighting game in which Mario can fight against the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and the Pokémon Jigglypuff. The Legends are also currently undefeated in “Smite,” an action game populated with mythological figures like the Greek Achilles and the Lovecraftian Cthulhu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News