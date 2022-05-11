Case Legends esports team going to state following "Rocket League" victory Tuesday over Horlick Rebels

KENOSHA — A legend-ary game of “Rocket League” was played Tuesday night between crosstown rivals Horlick High School and undefeated Case High School.

In the end, the Case Legends esports team remained unbeaten. Up next: the Wisconsin High School Esports Association’s “Rocket League” state championship semifinals against Oak Creek on Saturday at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

“Rocket League” is an immensely popular video game launched in 2015 that combines vehicle racing with soccer, in which each player controls a vehicle and teams of three players try to hit a giant virtual ball into a goal.

According to statistics published by the game’s publisher, syonix, as of July 2020, “Rocket League” surpassed 75 million players worldwide, with an estimated 5 billion matches played and 29 billion goals scored. The game quickly become one of the most popular games in the competitive gaming subculture.

Tuesday’s matchup was hosted in Carthage College’s esports arena in Kenosha. The Legends won the game in the fourth round without needing substitutes, keeping their roster of three players — Alex Vaile, Alex Fraid and Tyler Olson — throughout each round. They were led by Vaile, the team’s captain who recorded two hat tricks in back-to-back rounds.

Tune in The Case Legends pursuit of a "Rocket League" state championship can be watched Saturday on the WIHSEA (Wisconsin High School Esports Association) Twitch channel, twitch.tv/wihsea

The Legends are currently having quite the year competitively. The team won state this year in “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,” a popular Nintendo fighting game in which Mario can fight against the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and the Pokémon Jigglypuff. The Legends are also currently undefeated in “Smite,” an action game populated with mythological figures like the Greek Achilles and the Lovecraftian Cthulhu.

