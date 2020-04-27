Case High students use Zoom calls to lead by example on social distancing

She saw online that another NHS club was demonstrating social distancing, so she decided that the Case club should give it a try.

Humphreys and another club member, Rupen Patel, said they feel like they have set a good example for their peers and made an impact.

“I would definitely say that the Zoom calls have helped,” Patel said.

About a week ago, Patel’s brother was talking about going to friend’s house for his birthday. Then Patel’s brother saw Patel on a Zoom call for an NHS meeting and asked him about it.

His brother later asked Patel how Zoom worked and said he wanted to use that to celebrate his friend’s birthday instead of going to the friend’s house.

In addition to club meetings, Humphreys and Patel are both using Zoom to keep in touch with friends.

Both Patel and Humphreys said the current situation seems surreal and that they’re not really sure how they feel at this point.

“Just because it’s been so long since we’ve been out of school, it still doesn’t seem very real to me,” Patel said.