Case High students use Zoom calls to lead by example on social distancing

RACINE — Sometimes a Zoom call is all it takes to do your part.
Case High School National Honor Society members have been working to set a good example of social distancing by participating in Zoom video calls and then posting about it on social media.
Case High School counselor and NHS adviser Kristen Monty challenged the group, shortly after Unified schools closed on March 13, to lead by example in social distancing.
Club secretary Jillian Humphreys helped to host two club Zoom meetings, one for juniors and one for seniors.
With 35 to 40 participants in each meeting, things were a little chaotic.
“It was interesting to see how everybody was feeling in this time and we let everyone ask questions and update us on what they’re doing to spend their time and just how they’re feeling with the stay at home order,” Humphreys said.
NHS members could get credit for volunteer hours by hosting a Zoom meeting and taking a screenshot to share on social media, to write a reflection on what their current experiences mean to them or to create a poster to share with tips on how to stay healthy.
NHS requires 28 to 36 hours of volunteering per year for its members.
“As an adviser, I was getting emails from our membership because they wanted to do something; that’s who they are, they wanted to get involved and do something,” Monty said. “They just didn’t know how.”
She saw online that another NHS club was demonstrating social distancing, so she decided that the Case club should give it a try.
Humphreys and another club member, Rupen Patel, said they feel like they have set a good example for their peers and made an impact.
“I would definitely say that the Zoom calls have helped,” Patel said.
About a week ago, Patel’s brother was talking about going to friend’s house for his birthday. Then Patel’s brother saw Patel on a Zoom call for an NHS meeting and asked him about it.
His brother later asked Patel how Zoom worked and said he wanted to use that to celebrate his friend’s birthday instead of going to the friend’s house.
In addition to club meetings, Humphreys and Patel are both using Zoom to keep in touch with friends.
Both Patel and Humphreys said the current situation seems surreal and that they’re not really sure how they feel at this point.
“Just because it’s been so long since we’ve been out of school, it still doesn’t seem very real to me,” Patel said.
The two agreed that toward the start of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, some of their peers were not taking it seriously. But as time wore on, that has changed.
“In the beginning there were definitely a lot more people going out than are now,” Humphreys said. “But I’d say now probably the majority of people are following the guidelines.”
Monty is proud of the NHS members for leading by example.
“These are our building’s leaders, our strongest students, so for them to put themselves out there and step up to model this doesn’t come as a surprise for us, because they are our building leaders,” Monty said. “We just wanted to capitalize on that, and let them do what they know how to do by leading by example.”
Humphreys added that it isn’t just NHS members trying to lead by example for a school project, but that her peers are trying to encourage others to stay safe simply because they care.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids put on social media, just their opinions on the stay at home order, advocating for it and trying to get people to actually follow the guidelines,” Humphreys said. “That wasn’t necessarily part of the project, but a lot of young people are trying to spread awareness, I guess or just make sure that other kids are following the guidelines.”
