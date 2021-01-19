Case High School teacher/Kenosha chef to appear on Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout

Erica Buskirk, executive chef at Kenosha’s Twisted Cuisine, was invited to participate in an episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network.
The show features four chefs facing off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store with host/Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. A theme is assigned for each round, but the twist is that the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate purchasing their groceries from them as the ingredients they can cook with.
For Buskirk, this was a familiar challenge. Twisted Cuisine often challenges the chef by posting to social media for fans and patrons to suggest ingredients for weekend specials. In these instances, staff selects the ingredients and Buskirk is left to figure out how to put them to use in a delicious combination that actually works.
In the early years of the local Taste of Wisconsin event, she helped host a local version of “Chopped” where local pairs would compete to cook with unique ingredient combinations.
Buskirk is no stranger to working under pressure, either.
- In 2016 she competed in the Chicago edition of Culinary Fight Club, where her team took first place.
- In 2017 she was invited to be the Sous Chef for Chef Mark Gaylord as he competed at the World Food Championships. Her biggest challenges to date though are not in the kitchen.
By day, Buskirk teaches culinary arts for Racine Unified School District at Case High School. The kids keep her on her toes, she said, and she learns more about herself and the art of cooking each day.
Buskirk has worked as executive chef at Twisted Cuisine for more than 10 years. After attending culinary school in Pennsylvania, she went on to work as a restaurant manager, line cook and even in food supply sales. She has worked in kitchens across the country and brings back flavors for inspiration from the places she has lived and visited. She is passionate about food and the restaurant business. Learning from her mom at an early age that simple ingredients can be transformed into tasty dishes, her passion comes from home cooking and time with family.
Buskirk’s episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” will air at 9 p.m. March 16 on Food Network. Twisted Cuisine will be open and serving its full menu, and possibly some special dishes in the days surrounding the premiere to show off Chef Buskirk’s skills.
Patrons who are dining in and staff will be watching the show from the restaurant. Patrons can also order carryout or delivery and have a Twisted experience while they view from home, too.
Twisted Cuisine is a locally owned and operated restaurant located at 7546 Sheridan Road.
Rhonda Bell opened the restaurant in 2006.
According to a release, the team at Twisted Cuisine “aims to make you feel at home while serving you casual gourmet — with a twist! The menu includes playful variations of classic dishes, some unusual ingredients and wild combinations. Chef Buskirk creates seasonal menus, full and half size entrée portions and a variety of small plate offerings to ensure that there is something for everyone.”
Go to TwistedCuisine.com to place an order, check out the menu or make a reservation.