Case High School students design, build playground for elementary school using recycled materials

RACINE — Matilde Llacer Lopez didn’t know what to expect when she started designing playground equipment.

The Case High School senior had never worked on a project like it before, so there was plenty of trial and error. On Wednesday, though, Llacer Lopez saw elementary school students playing with the equipment she designed.

A rewarding sight, indeed.

“That was so fun,” said Llacer Lopez, who’s natively from Spain. “You see that they really care, and I really hope they enjoy it.”

The playground, made almost entirely of recycled material, was being constructed Wednesday afternoon at Goodland Montessori, 4800 Graceland Boulevard. It should be completed later this month. The initial timeline involved finishing the playground last week, but challenges — including rain the week prior — pushed back the completion date.

According to Kari Morey, the Academies of Racine at Case academy coach, the project cost about $600, most of which was covered by a stipend to the Goodland Montessori PTA, to which Morey belongs. Private donations helped cover expenses as well, and the Racine Unified School District provided some materials, Morey added.

The idea for the recycled playground began last summer, after which Morey contacted the Academies of Racine at Case engineering teacher in September to see if high schoolers could be involved in the design. The teacher presented the project as an option, and two senior groups chose to work on it.

Wednesday was the second day of construction, and workers drilled in painted tires that formed the base of a climbing structure. They also installed the wooden sides of a balance beam. The equipment is mainly for the school’s youngest students. It will also include a sensory wall with spoons to hit pots and pans.

Morey has two children at Goodland, and said physicality and creativity are paramount at a young age.

“It’s really important for students to learn and practice, play and use their imagination, especially in today’s world,” Morey said.

The playground site was a sand pit for several years, and Goodland Montessori Principal Lisa Johnson aimed for a better offering.

“It’s been a vision of mine to have this a usable, fun space for students,” Johnson said. “It was the perfect opportunity to get the Case students involved and build us a play space.”

Morey agreed and said the project filled a need at Goodland and gave high school students hands-on experience in the community, including communicating with the school district and local elementary school.

“When you’re doing projects for the real world, there are a lot more complexities involved and adaptation and problem-solving that we’re trying to get more of our students to learn about,” Morey said.

Indeed, the playground design needed to be modified to better fit space restrictions at Goodland. For Llacer Lopez and her classmates, that was one example of adjusting on the fly during about six months of work. She said the research and design process was a new experience that required learning from mistakes along the way.

Llacer Lopez is interested in electrical or environmental engineering but enjoyed the process of designing the playground and appreciated that it consisted of recycled material. She was one of seven Case students to present potential designs to Goodland Montessori students, who voted on which option they liked.

Voting occurred about six weeks ago, and Johnson said it was exciting for students at Goodland, which is attended by 3-year-old preschoolers to fourth-graders, to take an active role in the process.

Johnson is satisfied with the project, saying she didn’t know what to expect after first hearing about it.

“I honestly did not know if this was going to be doable,” Johnson said. “In my head I’m like, ‘High school students? I wasn’t doing this in high school.’ So I’m really pleased with the partnership.”

Morey was impressed by Llacer Lopez’s effort and leadership to bring the idea to fruition.

“It’s been really evident, even just my limited time in the classroom, how much she’s taken charge of things, and it’s very inspiring,” Morey said.

The playground design process entailed many challenges and isn’t quite completed yet, but for Llacer Lopez and her classmates, it was an enlightening experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.