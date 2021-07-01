 Skip to main content
Case High School celebrates state championship in video game 'Esports'
Case High School

Case High School celebrates state championship in video game 'Esports'

RACINE — A Case High School sports team celebrated winning the fall 2020 state championship Tuesday, but it was not the football, baseball or soccer team.

It was the Case Legends esports team.

Members of the Legends Division 1 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team gathered for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to receive their championship rings. While they may have won last year, team captain John Wanggaard recalled being the “worst” team in the previous year’s competition.

“Well, last year it was my first year playing. Last year was a lot of people’s first year of playing, so we didn’t know a lot of stuff that we do now,” Wanggaard said. “Being the worst was definitely not surprising, considering that we were all brand new to the game.”

The team, according to Wanggaard, played several hours a day, watched other teams and discussed their strategies to prepare. With the team consisting of incoming seniors, next year will be their final year competing together.

Wanggaard said he is most looking forward to another state championship, which he believes is a possibility for the team.

“We would definitely like to close out strong on a second win,” he said.

Esports, which is short for electronic sports, take video games to a new level by making them a competitive and organized sport — even allowing spectators to watch the competitors in real time with streaming services such as Twitch.

James O’Hagan, director of digital and virtual learning and founder of the Academy of Esports, said he wanted to make their championship win a big deal. With plans to expand the academy into middle schools next year and plans for a program at the elementary level in the near future, O’Hagan said there is room for anyone who wants to participate.

“We also want to encourage all students to participate — this isn’t just for boys,” O’Hagan said. “Even if students are non-gamers who are just interested in gaming culture, we will find a role for them.”

Champions

The Legends show off their new championship rings on Tuesday during a small celebration, the team's first time together since the pandemic. Back row, from left: Anthony McGuff (co-captain), John-Michael Fisher, John Wanggaard (captain), Grayson Becker, James O'Hagan, and Brad Norman (Rocket League coach). Front row, from left: Daniel Velasquez (Overwatch coach), Ronald Rosales (Super Smash Ultimate coach), Marisa Fellion (Smite coach), and Jeremiah Burgett.
Championship spoils

The Legends received their trophy and rings for winning the state championship.
