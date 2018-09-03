MOUNT PLEASANT — “You have cancer.” Three of the worst words you could hear, and they were said to Rich Maringer, whose son is on the Case High School boys soccer team.
Maringer’s son, Shawn, is a junior at Case. Rich was diagnosed with stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma, a non-Hodgkin’s form of lymphoma, in 2015. He fought it off with chemotherapy and an autologous stem cell transplant — a transplant from his own cells.
He went into remission, but then the cancer came back in winter of 2017. In mid-July, Rich underwent another stem cell transplant, this time from an outside donor. The recovery could take up to six months to recover, Shawn estimates.
In honor of Shawn’s father, his teammates thought of a way to pay tribute to him. Co-captains Brenden Baugrud and Jaxon Ford came up with an idea to wear a lime green lace on one shoe each as a reminder.
“Every time we get on that field, we are not only playing soccer for our school, but we are playing for our brother and his family,” Baugrud said. “We plan to wear the shoelaces all season to show our undying support.”
Ford reflected a similar sentiment: “We have no idea what his family is going through right now; all we can do is let him know that we are standing right by him.”
Shawn said that he tries not to let his father’s diagnosis bring him down and that he is handling the situation well considering the circumstances.
“It feels good to know that the team is behind me, my dad and his battle against cancer,” Maringer said. “Soccer also helps me keep my mind in a good place.”
The Eagles are 1-2-2 this season and Maringer already has a couple of goals to his credit. The forward’s latest goal came in the Eagles’ match against Delavan-Darien. He scored in the 51st minute of the teams’ 2-2 draw with the Comets.
“We’ve got a great group of guys this year,” Maringer said. “Every goal I score wouldn’t be possible without their support.”
Jake Passehl, a junior at Case, said the soccer team is like a family, and family sticks together.
“All of this has been hard on Shawn,” Passehl said. “He’s like a brother to me so we are all going to try and do whatever we can to help.”
Fundraising efforts
Rich’s family and friends recently held a benefit to help cover medical expenses and lost wages during the six month recovery period. He has a gofundme page set up at https://www.gofundme.com/richstrong-fight-against-lymphoma. The soccer team also plans on helping raise money for Shawn’s family this season.
“My dad is doing OK,” Maringer said. “He has good days and he has his bad days but he’s fighting through this.”
Ultimately, Shawn said his father is thankful for the support that his team has given him.
“My dad is very appreciative for all that the team has done so far,” Maringer said. “Now, he wants us to just go out there and win some games for him.”
