Case High graduate representing City of Racine in Miss Wisconsin USA this weekend

RACINE — JaLesa Campbell competed in 2018 for Miss Wisconsin USA but didn’t win. Four years later, she’s giving it another go.

Competing for Miss Wisconsin USA was one of the best experiences of her life, the Racine native said. While she didn’t win it all, she won a director’s award for having a bubbly personality.

“Meeting with staff and the other contestants, the energy was so high,” she said. “I had a ton of fun meeting the other girls. They were all so successful and beautiful.”

The Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA competitions are slated for Sunday in Middleton; there are 28 contestants for Miss Wisconsin USA 2022. Campbell was selected to represent the City of Racine. Haley Schonter, who was crowned Miss Racine in 2016, was chosen to represent Racine County.

Campbell, 26, grew up on the south side of the City of Racine. She is a 2013 graduate of Case High School, where she was a part of the pom squad and track and field.

Campbell attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for sports management, graduated in 2018 and has worked in her chosen field.

The competition

This year’s state titleholders are to receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. Miss Wisconsin USA 2022 will have the opportunity to compete for the national title of Miss USA, not to be confused with Miss America, a different organization with its own set of state and local titleholders.

The new Miss Wisconsin USA will compete with the 50 other state titleholders for Miss USA live on national television next spring.

The winner of Miss USA takes home a $50,000 scholarship, earns a six-figure salary, lives in a luxury Los Angeles condo, drives a Porsche, updates her wardrobe with designer garments, basks in celebrity skincare and haircare treatments, and has access to exclusive premier events all during her time as Miss USA.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and caliber of all the participants from Wisconsin,” Executive State Co-director Denise Wallace of Future Productions, state pageant producers for the Miss USA organization, stated in a news release. “There is no better opportunity for ambitious young women out there today. The Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA competitions offer area women a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance their personal and professional goals.”

The competition, which will be held at the Marriott Madison West Conference Center, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, activewear or swimwear and personality interview.

Eligible women must be between the ages of 14 and 28 and be unmarried residents of Wisconsin.

During the personality interview, pageant judges spend time with each contestant to learn about her successes, talents, goals and ambitions. Attention is focused on her poise, charm, self-confidence and her ability to communicate, as well as the substance of her answers, according to the competition’s website.

During the swimwear or active wear competition, attention is focused on beauty of face, figure, physical fitness and the confidence with which each contestant carries herself, the competition’s website said.

During the evening gown competition, each contestant wears a gown she has chosen for herself. Attention is focused on each contestant’s overall appearance, self-confidence, sense of style and the beauty she brings, according to the competition’s website.

Unlike Miss America competitions, there is no talent competition and no prior pageant title or experience is necessary.

Campbell applied for the competition in December and was accepted in January. She received her official Miss Racine sash and crown and took photos with them Thursday.

She’s had a headshot photo shoot, radio interview and was prepped for interviews and what to expect during the competition with a pageant coordinator, she said.

While Campbell is happy to be competing in the event this year, she admitted she’s a little nervous.

“My friends and family have been helping with everything that’s been happening. They’ve been calming my emotions a lot,” she said. “I’m prepared.”

She said it’s a “true blessing” to be able to represent her hometown. Growing up in Racine is the reason why she’s dreaming big, she said.

“Living in a small community, it taught me that I could be more. I could be more than regular,” Campbell said. “It showed me that I can really reach for the stars. In a small town where everybody knows everybody, it’s motivating to want to do more and be better in life daily.”

Service

Her employer, Sports Management Worldwide, along with Loaded LLC, Reaching Beyond Inc., Faith Builders of Deliverance Holiness Church and Glam by Nish LLC, sponsored her in her pageant endeavors.

She’s worked the past year for the sports management company. One of her clients, Anthony Turner, is going to Green Bay for rookie camp with the Packers.

“I like helping people achieve their dreams,” she said. “There’s a lot of talented athletes who didn’t know how to reach their goal, didn’t have people to talk to or our resources, and they ended up giving up. I could help and change that.”

Campbell’s past service projects have included collecting items for food baskets at her church and helping give them out to parishioners. She’s also provided clothing and motivation to people who need it, she said.

If she wins Miss Wisconsin USA, she said she wants to work in mental health as her year-long service project. She hopes to approach school boards about creating courses in mental health.

She said she has some personal connections to the subject and has heard about increased depression and anxiety.

“I believe since COVID happened, it’s a much-needed conversation,” Campbell said. “Just seeing how many people talk about being depressed, it’s heartbreaking. That’s something I want to change and bring more light and notice to. We’re in this together. I don’t want people to feel like they’re alone.”

