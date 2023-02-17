RACINE — Court proceedings for a man accused of sexual assault will start from the beginning after the defense discovered that the Racine County District Attorney’s Office never filed the formal charging document.
The trial for Devonja Rogers, 34, of Chicago was scheduled to begin in Racine County District Court on Tuesday, but the defense filed a motion to have the two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use of force dismissed.
Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, reviewed the preliminary hearing transcript that indicated the defense had reviewed the information that states the charges against a defendant and the factual basis for the charges; however, the document was never filed with the court.
Judge Timothy Boyle granted the motion to dismiss.
The DA’s office promptly re-filed the case, so Rogers is not free of the charges.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 2.
The allegations against Rogers date to Jan. 9, 2015, when a woman called the Caledonia Police Department to report a sexual assault.
A rape kit was collected and DNA was extracted, but there was no immediate match for the DNA.
Seven years after the assault was reported, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab contacted the Caledonia Police Department and said there was a potential match of the DNA to Rogers.
Today in history: Feb. 16
1923: King Tutankhamen
In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen’s recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter.
AP
1945: Island of Corregidor
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
HOGP
1959: Fidel Castro
On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
Milexsy Duran
1960: USS Triton
In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1998: Airbus A300
In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.
SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI
2011: Borders
In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)
Aaron Jackson
2012: Anthony Shadid
New York Times correspondent Anthony Shadid, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died of an apparent asthma attack in Syria while reporting on the uprising against its president; he was 43.
Steven Senne
2012: Gary Carter
Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter died in West Palm Beach, Florida, at age 57.
Ed Bailey
2012: Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab
Ten years ago: A federal judge in Detroit ordered life in prison for “underwear bomber” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab (OO’-mahr fah-ROOK’ ahb-DOOL’-moo-TAH’-lahb), a Nigerian who had tried to blow up a packed Northwest jetliner.
Jerry Lemenu
2017: Donald Trump
In the first full-length news conference of his presidency, Donald Trump denounced what he called the “criminal” leaks that took down his top national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
Alex Brandon
2019: Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
In 2019, the Vatican announced that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., had been found guilty by the Vatican of sex abuse and had been defrocked; McCarrick was the highest-ranking churchman and the first cardinal to face that punishment as the church dealt with clerical sex abuse.
Michael Dwyer
2021: Amy Cooper
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was arrested for calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out after completing a diversionary counseling program.
Charles Krupa
2021: FEMA
FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of a stepped-up effort by the Biden administration to reach minority communities.
Charles Krupa
2021: Houston WInter Weather
A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather claimed more lives, including four family members who perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.
David J. Phillip
