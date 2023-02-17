RACINE — Court proceedings for a man accused of sexual assault will start from the beginning after the defense discovered that the Racine County District Attorney’s Office never filed the formal charging document.

The trial for Devonja Rogers, 34, of Chicago was scheduled to begin in Racine County District Court on Tuesday, but the defense filed a motion to have the two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use of force dismissed.

Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, reviewed the preliminary hearing transcript that indicated the defense had reviewed the information that states the charges against a defendant and the factual basis for the charges; however, the document was never filed with the court.

Judge Timothy Boyle granted the motion to dismiss.

The DA’s office promptly re-filed the case, so Rogers is not free of the charges.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 2.

The allegations against Rogers date to Jan. 9, 2015, when a woman called the Caledonia Police Department to report a sexual assault.

A rape kit was collected and DNA was extracted, but there was no immediate match for the DNA.

Seven years after the assault was reported, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab contacted the Caledonia Police Department and said there was a potential match of the DNA to Rogers.

Today in history: Feb. 16 1923: King Tutankhamen 1945: Island of Corregidor 1959: Fidel Castro 1960: USS Triton 1998: Airbus A300 2011: Borders 2012: Anthony Shadid 2012: Gary Carter 2012: Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab 2017: Donald Trump 2019: Cardinal Theodore McCarrick 2021: Amy Cooper 2021: FEMA 2021: Houston WInter Weather