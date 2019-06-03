MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School graduation ceremony, set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, has been moved from Hammes Field to the school’s field house.
The move is due to water on the field because of recent rain, making it too unstable to hold the weight of the stage.
The move will not impact the number of people who can attend the ceremony at Case, 7345 Washington Ave.
Graduation ceremonies at Racine Unified’s other high schools were already scheduled to take place indoors.The schedule for ceremonies this weekend is as follows:
- The R.E.A.L School, 6 p.m. Friday at The R.E.A.L. School, 10116 Stellar Ave., Sturtevant.
- Walden III High School, 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St.
- Park High School, 3 p.m. Saturday at Park, 1901 12th St.
- Horlick High School, noon Sunday at the Horlick gym, 2119 Rapids Drive.
Graduation ceremonies are also scheduled this weekend for Burlington High School, Waterford High School and St. Catherine's High School.
