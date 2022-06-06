Case graduate to pursue business, working on local app

MOUNT PLEASANT — Robert Barkley started on an engineering pathway at Case High School, but that changed when he took part in a state business competition as a sophomore.

Barkley liked “that thrill of starting your own business and marketing it … and just the thrill of working with a team to create that business,” he said.

He switched to a business pathway shortly after and has not looked back.

“I really like how powerful it can be,” Barkley said about business, noting that it “is in every aspect of everything.”

Barkley was one of about 400 graduates this week from Case, 7345 Washington Ave. He plans to attend Gateway Technical College for two years and then UW-Parkside. Barkley is interested in tax accounting and tax law, interests that grew after he shadowed an accountant through a youth apprenticeship program this year.

After school, Barkley plans to stay in the area. He is developing a mobile app that lists a variety of local activities. Barkley started the app to increase awareness of area options like volunteering and scholarships.

“I believe that Racine County has tons of great opportunities,” Barkley said. “I believe that a lot of people leave Racine believing it has no opportunities, but I believe that’s not the case. I believe that those opportunities are there, it’s just people don’t know about them.”

For example, Barkley wished more students knew about the state business competition he took part in as a sophomore.

“I got irritated, because I’m like, ‘Why didn’t they market this opportunity to all the other students?’” Barkley said. “I could think of about 20 other students that would’ve loved to do it.”

Barkley has always possessed that initiative. He has worked as a school ambassador for four years and often gave building tours.

Barkley didn’t know what being an ambassador would entail but figured it was a good way to meet people. That was the case, and Barkley said he had a relatively smooth transition from middle school to high school.

“I’m quite good at making friends and meeting new people,” Barkley said.

Barkley tried many new activities over the past four years, including wrestling for a year. He had never participated in the sport and quickly learned that skill and technique are crucial for success.

“It was extremely hard,” Barkley said. “I thought wrestling was a sport you could win just by having raw strength.”

Barkley also gave theater a shot.

He had a few lines in a student-run play but dropped out because he had a part-time job. He regretted doing so and hopes to participate in theater again.

Barkley was only briefly in theater, but he is a performer. Emily Grow, Case English teacher, remembered Barkley dressing up as the Easter bunny and handing out candy before spring break this year.

Grow taught Barkley in classes when he was a sophomore and senior. She said he is a friendly, curious student who actively participates in discussions.

“He is always attentive and ready with his questions to keep the conversation flowing,” Grow wrote in an email.

As a sophomore, Grow said Barkley was outspoken but sometimes immature.

Barkley “continues to be outspoken, but now he is very mature in his responses to others,” Grow wrote. “His voice is very commanding, and he uses it well.”

After starting in engineering, Barkley plans to use his voice in the local business world.

