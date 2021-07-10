STURTEVANT — Months before his senior year, Brandon Cruz was celebrating his birthday at Red Lobster with friends and family before firefighter paramedics ran into the restaurant and responded to a call of an older man having difficulty breathing.

Cruz admired the way the firefighters quickly moved on the scene, calmed the family’s nerves and maintained a bond with one another, even when few words were exchanged.

At that moment, Cruz knew what he wanted to do for a living.

“I went back to school and told my counselor I wanted to become a firefighter and learn everything I can do to achieve that,” said Cruz.

Nearly three years later, Cruz has become a firefighter paramedic, assigned to the South Shore Fire Department’s Station 9.

Interning at South Shore

Cruz, 21, was born and raised in Chicago before moving to Mount Pleasant in 2014. He was surrounded by first responders growing up, with his stepmother currently serving as a 911 dispatcher for Racine County.

Cruz attended Case High School, one of Racine Unified School District’s three Academies of Racine. The objective of these schools is to connect students with careers they’re interested in and take classes in high school to get them on the right path.

“Students can graduate with not just a high school diploma, but with additional certifications, college credits and experiences, including internships; they would have never had that amount of access to resources in a traditional high school,” said Kari Morey, Case High School academy coach. “At the end of freshman year, every student declares a career pathway, sort of like declaring a major in college, but less regimented.”

Originally, Cruz was interested in studying kinesiology after taking an athletic training class his junior year. After falling in love with the medical aspect of kinesiology and the Red Lobster incident, Cruz said his mind was made up to become a firefighter paramedic.

The Academies of Racine didn’t have a Fire and Police Department pathway or internship program originally when Cruz expressed interest in the field. However, RUSD and South Shore Fire Department Chief Robert Stedman collaborated to create one.

Cruz and fellow student Nathanial Patrick experienced an 8-hour ride along at a South Shore station in January 2018.

“That was on a Friday and I fell in love with firefighting, seeing the relationship and bond everybody had felt like family,” said Cruz. “On Monday, when I got back to school, there was an application for a South Shore Fire Department internship sitting on my desk.”

From there, Cruz worked with Lt. Scott Brauer of the SSFD to guide him on the classes he needed to take at Gateway Technical College and prepare for the internship.

“From Monday to Friday, I’d be here as an intern at South Shore from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. I was in high school,” said Cruz. “And then Saturday, I took all my Firefighter One class out at Gateway.”

For the next two and a half years, Cruz interned at South Shore. He completed all his required classes at Gateway in two years.

For Morey, the academy coach at Case, this is what the Academies of Racine are all about.

“We know that not every student is going to go into these careers; however, we would rather have them explore that and learn that in high school before they spend a lot of money,” said Morey. “We’re trying to help students walk away with a lot on their resume to get their foot in the door with the career they want to work on.”

After 2 1/2 years as an intern, Cruz received a full-time firefighter paramedic position in February of this year.

The bond between firefighters

On Feb. 15, Brandon Cruz walked in nervous for his first day on the job. The nerves, he said, didn’t stem from his ability to perform his job, but the realization he was no longer the intern joining in on training classes or hanging out in the break room — he was a full-fledged member of the team.

The nerves didn’t last too long once he began realizing the impact his service had on his community.

“You respond to places with people you went to high school with and it’s a good feeling to see I’m working in the area I grew up in,” said Cruz. “I’m taking care of my community.”

Cruz’s favorite part of the job is what happens in the station. For example, the team often builds their connections inside the kitchen, where they cook for each other every night.

“Every Friday, we make homemade pizza from scratch. This morning, we made dough from scratch, prepared the pizzas, and later, we will cook them in the oven until dinner’s ready,” said Cruz.

And when they’re not cooking up meals in the kitchen, the team is building camaraderie from running calls to participating in routine trainings.

For Cruz, this schedule not only prepares the team to properly respond to emergencies, but builds confidence in the firefighters to rely on one another.

“The other day we had a RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) training which was a lot of fun for the team,” said Cruz. “You’re going into a building to rescue a firefighter and we went through different techniques on how to get firefighters out, whether they need help or if they fall through the floor or roof.”

Advice for future firefighters

RUSD has begun building pathways and apprenticeship programs with local fire and police departments at the Academies of Racine after seeing the successful impact it’s had on Cruz.

“We know students are interested in fire and police (work); we’re calling this Protective Services. It’s not going to be its own pathway, but we’re going to embed it within our Health Services Pathways,” said Morey. “Because all of those protective services have to have a background training in health and EMT certification.”

One piece of advice Cruz has for students considering this career is to just go for it and be conscious of your health.

“Things you need to prepare for are your health and wellness,” said Cruz. “Not that you’re just physically fit, but making sure your mental health is great and you’re living to the best you can be.”

Cruz remains humble about his experiences becoming a firefighter.

“I’ve done nothing different than anybody else, I was no different than anybody else,” said Cruz. “I just got really lucky by finding out what I love and wanted to do early on.”

