Case grad explains why he protests and is continuing the fight

“Everybody was downtown. It was like a war zone every night for the first couple days,” Goldsmith said.

Then the protests began. He was tear-gassed at protests the night of and the day after Blake’s shooting. He didn’t protest Aug. 25 because he was recovering from the tear gas, the day Kyle Rittenhouse shot two people.

Goldsmith then led a peaceful protest on Aug. 26 — the first peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter and Justice for Jacob Blake since the shooting.

He has continued to participate in or lead protests, large or small. He mainly gets the word out via Facebook.

It’s to draw awareness to the Black Lives Matter cause and get the officer who shot Jacob Blake arrested, Goldsmith said.

“If I’m not out there, either keeping the peace or providing energy, then who’s going to provide it? Who’s going to be there and do it? I have my own way, my own style, and I really enjoy being out there and making a difference.”

He said that as a Black man, he knows what it’s like to have something or have nothing. He doesn’t want his kids to grow up having to worry about the same things he has to worry about such as police brutality or racial injustice.