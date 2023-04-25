RACINE — A Racine County judge on Tuesday dismissed a case against former Racine Alderman John Tate II.
Tate was accused of using his public position for the benefit of his own private interests, a felony which, if convicted, could have meant up to three years and six months in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.
Tate’s attorneys, Patrick Cafferty and Jillian Scheidegger, filed a motion to dismiss the case Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
The criminal complaint alleged Tate used his position as City Council president to not only create but also negotiate the terms of a new position called the Violence Interruption Coordinator for the City of Racine.
According to the complaint, Tate then applied for the position and was offered it by two City of Racine officials.
The complaint said that when Tate applied for the job and then negotiated the role’s terms, he was acting on behalf of his own interest.
The motion to dismiss argued that while Tate was a public employee who negotiated a contract in a private capacity and had a financial interest in the outcome of that contract, he was not required by law to participate as a public official in the making of that contract.
According to the motion to dismiss, Tate, in his role as City Council president, did not participate in making the contract for the Violence Interruption Coordinator role. It said he only voted to accept the grant funds that would allow for the role to be created.
Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case Tuesday, according to online court records.
Records show the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the prosecutor in the case, the State of Wisconsin, could bring forth the charge again should any additional details come forward.
Tate retained his role as alderman through his term, which ended in April.
John Tate II allegedly unlawfully negotiated terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position, after approving the creation of the job as president of the Common Council.
The Wisconsin Historical Society said James Skibo had been on a routine dive near Shorewood Hills Friday morning.
The unthinkable tragedy hit the small northwestern Wisconsin towns of Chetek and Cameron especially hard, because most people knew the two slain officers.
