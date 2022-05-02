Case/CNH Industrial employees in Racine and Mount Pleasant are on strike

Quote "We are striking to get a fair wage, fair pay, better benefits." Ed Copp, picketing CNH employee

A strike is underway by local unionized employees of CNH Industrial, the multinational company that owns the Case IH brand, which was founded by J.I. Case as Case Corporation.

Neither side has given specifics on where negotiations have broken down.

"Our contract of six years ended. (We've) been negotiating for the last month but didn't come to terms," one striking employee, Ed Copp, said Tuesday. "We are striking to get a fair wage, fair pay, better benefits ... With (the prices of) everything going up in the world from gas to just basic needs, you have to accommodate the working class. I know the people up top get benefits and packages. The working class just needs more love.”

Most of the other picketing employees at two local locations — 2701 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, and 621 State St., Racine — declined to speak to a reporter.

The company declined to comment on specifics of the negotiations. In a statement, it said: "CNH Industrial is disappointed that the parties were unable to reach an agreement and that the UAW has decided to call a strike. We recognize the Union’s decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine, as well as our other employees, our customers, and our community. We remain committed to reaching an agreement, and we are working to resolve this issue. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the Union will do the same."

According to the union, UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 180, there is overwhelming support from within the union. UAW said that a vote April 10 at Starbuck Middle School yielded 98.4% support for strike authorization.

At 2 a.m. Sunday in a public notice, the union's negotiating committee said it was extending "the current collective bargaining agreement hour by hour as the parties (UAW Local 180 and CNH) continue to make progress towards reaching a tentative agreement. Just 34 hours later, at noon Monday, the strike began.

UAW reports that more than 1,000 of its members are now picketing in Racine and in the eastern Iowa city of Burlington.

In a statement, Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement Department, said "Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules."

Added Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4 (which is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois), in a statement: "Our members are working in solidarity and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs ... Strikes are never easy, but the fight for better working conditions at work is worth it."

Nationwide

This is the latest strike by workers who believe they deserve more after keeping plants operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Unions have also been emboldened to take action because they believe the ongoing worker shortages give them an advantage in bargaining.

Tuesday's action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers at that equipment maker.

Besides the Deere strike last fall, another group of UAW-represented workers went on strike last year at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and won improved pay and health benefits after rejecting three tentative agreements with the company.

There have also been strikes at Kellogg's cereal plants across the country, a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas and at five Nabisco plants nationwide. And meatpacking workers who were hit hard by the spread of COVID-19 have been winning significant raises when their contracts come up at plants across the country.

Workers have also voted to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in New York and at more than two dozen Starbucks stores across the country.

Reporting from Josh Funk of the Associated Press is included in this article.

