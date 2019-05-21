MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School baseball team has played the last 85 games away from its home field, but plans to get back to playing home games next season.
The team has not been able to play games or even practice on its home field at the school, 7345 Washington Ave., in four years. At that time the heavily rutted field was deemed unsafe.
During a Monday night meeting, the Racine Unified School Board approved a bid for renovations to the field from Midwest Athletic Facilities at a cost of $235,359. All School Board members voted in favor of the renovations, except Vice President Matt Hanser, who was not present at the meeting.
Several Case players attended the meeting and the decision to approve the renovations elicited applause and cheers from the crowd.
“As a program, we’re elated,” said Case baseball coach James Ricchio. “This shows that the community cares about baseball.”
No drainage
The existing field was built approximately 50 years ago through grassroots efforts and has no drainage system, Ricchio said.
This meant that back when the team was still playing on the field, it became unusable for four to five days after a heavy rain. The field did not drain unless the water was pushed off of it, damaging the surface.
The renovation plans include the installation of 2,300 feet of drain tile.
“The intent of this project is to make the field competitive so we can play games on it because it’s in bad shape,” said Bill Rodenberg, Unified’s director of facilities and maintenance during a May 6 School Board meeting. “It’s really deteriorated through the years.”
The team currently practices wherever it can: On the school parking lot, tennis courts and the softball field. Because all of its games are played away from the school, even its “home” games are played on neutral territory, the players often have to leave their last class of the day early to make it to game locations, Ricchio said.
Case plays its Southeast Conference games at Horlick Field and it plays all nonconference games away.
Initial fundraising effort
The team and supporters raised $13,000 over the past two years to fund a new field that it hoped would be located just northeast of Hammes Field, where football and track and field events take place, but had to scale back its plans due to a stall in fundraising. That money is now being used to fund drop-down batting cages that are set to be installed in the Case Fieldhouse this year.
Ricchio hopes playing on their own field will give his players a sense of pride and will allow their classmates and family members more chances to watch them play.
Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified’s chief operating officer, said the district will work with the team and its supporters on additional fundraising for field amenities that are not yet funded, such as foul poles.
Gordon said she’s confident that donors will come forward once they see that work on the field has begun.
Pritchard Park plans
A new varsity baseball field is in the plans for a sports complex to be constructed at Pritchard Park, which is located at Durand Avenue and Ohio Street in Racine.
The complex, the result of a $6 million partnership between Racine Unified and Racine County, is set to include a “state-of-the-art multipurpose stadium, plaza, concessions, and a varsity baseball field and varsity softball field.”
The fields are set to be used by Unified teams as well as community teams and other school districts.
Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2020.
Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said Unified currently has no district baseball fields. Case, Horlick and Park high school varsity teams play their home games at city-owned Horlick Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive. Junior varsity teams play at city facilities such as Lincoln Park and Humble Park.
Tapp added that especially because the baseball season is so heavily affected by weather, increasing and renovating available play space was a great opportunity for the district.
