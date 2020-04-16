Carthage to celebrate commencement with two events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — In a letter to the Class of 2020, Carthage College President John Swallow shared that the college will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23, to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates. Based on feedback from a recent survey of students and families, Carthage also plans to have a traditional commencement ceremony on campus at a later date.

“Once we learn definitively when the statewide order restricting large gatherings will be lifted, we’ll determine a makeup date for the in-person ceremony,” Swallow said. “While the decisions driven by the pandemic have challenged all of us, I feel especially deeply for seniors.”

Carthage’s decision to hold a virtual commencement comes three weeks after the school decided to halt plans for an in-person commencement, originally scheduled for May 23. More details about the virtual commencement will be shared as the date nears.

