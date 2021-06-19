Carthage student masters the 5-pound burger challenge at Chubbie’s Pizzeria in Racine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That challenge consists of hash brown potatoes, five meats, five cheeses, five veggies, five eggs, two pieces of their handmade toast, and to top it all off, three enormous, homemade pancakes. This meal has to be consumed in “45 minutes. No breaks. Clean plates,” according to their website.

“I’ve always seen those Man vs. Food TV shows and watched other people do (food-eating) challenges,” said Lampe. “I’ve always wanted to get into it.”

And he did just that.

Shortly after, when a friend told him about the Chubbie’s Pizzeria burger challenge, he knew he had to test himself in another food-eating contest.

The key to Lampe’s success, he said with a laugh, was “to take one patty at a time and lots of ketchup.”

Lampe was the only person in more than six years to master the Chubbie’s 5-pound burger challenge. The old record was set on Feb. 22, 2015 with a time of 26 minutes. Before that, the record was 27 minutes set by a customer on Dec. 27, 2010.

“No one has attempted to break the record since Jake,” said Otallah. “But, there have been people who have been asking about it and saying they’ll break it.”