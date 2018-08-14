RACINE — Over a 32-year career in education, Sharon Mantey has taught exclusively in urban elementary schools.
A third-grade teacher at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, she can’t imagine a more rewarding environment. But she’s adamant that it’s not for the half-hearted.
Her advice, in short: Those simply hunting for the first available teaching job should look elsewhere.
“You can either do the urban setting or you can’t,” Mantey said. “You’ve got to have a passion for it.”
Aspiring teacher Molly McCaw has it. Throughout the 2017-18 school year, she assisted Mantey in the classroom as one of the first students to enter Carthage College’s new Urban Teacher Preparation Program (UTPP).
They share a running joke that, when Mantey steps away, she’ll simply hand the whiteboard marker to her protégé. McCaw, a sophomore-to-be from Oak Lawn, Illinois, is on track to graduate around the time Mantey envisions retiring.
Carthage launched the program last fall with a $150,000 grant from the Siebert Lutheran Foundation. It’s designed to expand the pool of educators who are equipped and committed to teach in an urban environment.
Growing up in a rural community, Savannah Dattolo wasn’t exposed to much diversity. That changed in high school, which coincided with her decision to pursue a career in education.
Assigned to Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St., Dattolo is one of three UTPP students who have logged extra hours in Racine schools over the summer.
‘Making a difference’
“I decided to enter the urban teaching program because I love making a difference,” said the rising junior from Round Lake, Illinois, “and the best place to do that is in a district that needs it the most.”
A couple of years back, Carthage Education Department chair Jacqueline Easley surveyed area principals about new program options. More than two-thirds identified urban education as the most pressing need.
After teaching for a combined 25 years in Chicago and Rochester, New York, program founder Michele Hancock has seen firsthand the high teacher turnover rate in urban school districts. Racine Unified, where Carthage has so far placed most of these teacher candidates, is no exception.
She insists that, with better preparation, teachers can overcome challenges and avoid burnout. One key is learning to view kids’ cultural and socioeconomic differences as positives, rather than deficits.
“If you can’t see the children’s strengths, you can’t educate them well,” said Hancock, professor of practice in education.
Field experience serves as the central component of the UTPP. Each student can expect to gain more than 1,000 hours of classroom experience over four years, mentored by a master teacher with experience in urban settings.
That starts immediately for Carthage freshmen, with six hours per week of classroom support and observation.
Hands-on learning
“We’re connecting theory to practice early on, providing concrete, hands-on experiences in the urban context,” Hancock said.
In contrast to Carthage’s traditional elementary education track, which sends teacher candidates into a variety of schools to broaden their experience, the UTPP keeps them in the same grade school. That allows students to forge deeper connections with personnel, students, and families.
“We want to build stronger partnerships within the school communities,” Hancock said. “You don’t get that in one semester. You build a relationship through long-term engagement and interaction.”
That immersive approach drew Kenosha’s Cassandra Millard to the program. The incoming Carthage junior bounced between “centers” in a Julian Thomas kindergarten class this summer after working closely with second-graders during the regular session.
Fully integrated into the school community, she enjoys “being looked at as a teacher.”
While new teachers naturally gravitate toward higher-paying positions in suburban schools, the Carthage program does carry a financial incentive. UTPP graduates meet some preliminary requirements for a national student loan forgiveness program.
Even seasoned teachers are learning some new strategies. In the other half of Carthage’s program, they attend monthly seminars designed to hone their ability to mentor future urban educators.
Five of Racine Unified’s 11 master teachers in the UTPP represent Julian Thomas, where a different approach is particularly relevant. Based on eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced-price meal program, more than 95 percent of the school’s students come from low-income households.
As Mantey openly points out, the primary reward of her job isn’t monetary. It comes from the connection that has led former students to enroll their own children in her classes.
She’s encouraged that Carthage is acknowledging the importance of a targeted program like this, and she’s hopeful a larger segment of the higher education community will follow suit. Even the most thorough preparation can’t guarantee a perfectly smooth ride, but Mantey is sure of one thing.
“Being in that program for four years,” she said, “you will definitely come out of it knowing what to expect.”
