KENOSHA — Carthage College has been awarded a $245,000 grant from the Teagle Foundation to support its Humanities Citizenship Initiative, an intensive three-week academic summer program for soon-to-be high school seniors from first-generation gradueate, low-income families.
“We are absolutely thrilled that a prestigious organization such as the Teagle Foundation has recognized and supported Carthage College’s commitment to building a better community through the liberal arts,” said Eric Pullin, professor and co-director of the program.
According to Carthage’s website, the program provides students with college-level skills necessary to engage with the great works of the ancient and modern world. Students spend three weeks exploring authors such as Plato, Shakespeare, and Frederick Douglass, and examining civic concepts from the ancient world to contemporary times.
The college will receive the $245,000 in funding over three years. The money will provide transportation, meals, books and other academic services. The seniors who complete the program also receive two college credits.
“Working with our high school students from Racine and Kenosha helps us become better teachers and community members, and I couldn’t be more excited at the prospect of expanding our work through the generous support of the Teagle Foundation,” said Ben DeSmidt, professor and co-director of HCI.
The program also provides an opportunity for Carthage students and alumni to serve as tutors. Previous grant funding for the program includes $150,000 received from the Bradley Foundation and $10,000 from the PNC Foundation between 2015 and 2018.
The Teagle Foundation awarded nearly $1.2 million for its Pathways to the Liberal Arts initiative, which seeks to boost access to and success in liberal arts for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Carthage College was a part of 12 colleges and universities nationwide to receive funding.
According to college officials, all grants to the program go toward advancing southeastern Wisconsin’s first-generation students from low-income families. Beginning next year, the college plans to expand the program from a three-week program into a yearlong experience.
