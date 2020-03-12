Carthage extending spring break amid coronavirus, joining growing list of colleges

College campuses across Wisconsin are making unprecedented changes due to the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19, with multiple colleges announcing they are extending spring break and then temporarily going to online learning.

Carthage College is one of the the latest colleges to join the list that will extend spring break. "Carthage College will extend spring break for another week and move to remote instruction beginning Monday, March 23. Remote teaching and learning will continue through at least Thursday, April 9," the college's website states.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend all in-person classes for at least three weeks and will be doing all instruction online-only after an extended spring break.

The university, Wisconsin’s largest in terms of enrollment, has asked students to move out of residence halls at the start of spring break and has asked them not to return until at least April 10.