Carthage extending spring break amid coronavirus, joining growing list of colleges

College campuses across Wisconsin are making unprecedented changes due to the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19, with multiple colleges announcing they are extending spring break and then temporarily going to online learning.
Carthage College is one of the the latest colleges to join the list that will extend spring break. "Carthage College will extend spring break for another week and move to remote instruction beginning Monday, March 23. Remote teaching and learning will continue through at least Thursday, April 9," the college's website states.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will suspend all in-person classes for at least three weeks and will be doing all instruction online-only after an extended spring break.
The university, Wisconsin’s largest in terms of enrollment, has asked students to move out of residence halls at the start of spring break and has asked them not to return until at least April 10.
UW-Milwaukee announced that it is extending spring break by one week, having it start on March 15 and end March 29. The majority of classes will be taken online after the extended spring break concludes. A UW-Milwaukee employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.
And UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that classes, starting on March 23, “will be taught via alternative delivery methods” and not through typical face-to-face instruction. Once spring break begins, students “are strongly encouraged to go home and remain home until further notice,” according to an announcement sent to UW-Green Bay students on Wednesday.
UW-Whitewater said Wednesday it is still considering its options. A message from Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson advised students and faculty to “reconsider their travel plans” if they involved visiting an area where the virus is more prominent. In bold text, the press release from UW-Whitewater said: “Again, no decisions have been made as of yet, but we need you all to be prepared.”
Beloit College, a private college, announced it will be extending its spring break by a week (through March 30), although all classes will be offered online or remotely starting March 23.
But UW-Parkside in Somers in Kenosha County is continuing business as usual for the time being.
“All of the different options are being explored. But we have made no decision to change classes as they are being offered all semester long,” said John Mielke, Parkside’s director of strategic communications.
Parkside’s spring break is later than other UW System schools. It doesn’t start until March 23.
Students who have been studying abroad from Parkside are remaining where they are since they are all in low-risk areas. However, several planned study abroad trips — to Italy, France and South Korea — have been canceled.
Gateway
Gateway Technical College, which has locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin, has a plan in place to offer classes remotely if necessary, but the plan has not been activated yet, Zina Haywood, Gateway’s executive vice president and provost, told The Journal Times Wednesday evening.
The classes that require hands-on learning may be delayed and recontinued at a later date if a campus closure is later put into effect.
“We’re just considering that right now,” Haywood said.
Global concerns
UW-Milwaukee’s and UW-Madison’s decisions are not isolated. Colleges across the U.S. are taking similar precautions by taking classes online only, including Harvard University, Cornell University in New York and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The University of Iowa told students and instructors to prepare for there being no “face-to-face instruction” for several weeks following spring break. And Washington University in St. Louis said it will be extending its spring break as well.
And countries around the world are closing or tightening borders, and some have issued region-wide quarantines, to try to slow the virus.
Six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon, with three new cases being confirmed Wednesday in Waukesha and Fond du Lac. One of the first three cases was in Pierce County, and the other two are in Dane County.
Lauren Henning, a junior at UW-Madison who graduated from Burlington High School, said, “When Ohio State and Purdue announced a similar approach, I knew it was coming to UW soon.”
Henning is also a student supervisor with university housing, “As a student and employee of UW, I understand the thought process of suspending face-to-face instruction, but I was hoping it would not come to this.”
“I’m worried about how my classes will adapt to online instruction because I don’t absorb things as well through a screen, as most people don’t ... I’m also really worried about how this might affect my work on campus, as a student who is putting themselves through school, I need steady work to stock my fridge and pay rent.”