Carthage College welcomes Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence Amir Hussain

KENOSHA — Amir Hussain will visit Carthage College on Thursday, March 3, as the 2022 Kenosha Interfaith Scholar in Residence. The free event will take place at 7 p.m. in the A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Hussain will discuss anti-racism and teaching about American Muslims. Following the event, he will hold a book signing for his book “Muslims and the Making of America.” A small number of copies will be available for purchase at the signing.

Hussain is chair and professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, the Jesuit university in Los Angeles. He teaches courses on Islam and comparative religion.

Hussain was the editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Religion from 2011-2015 and he is currently the vice president of the American Academy of Religion. He was an advisor for the television series “The Story of God” with Morgan Freeman and has appeared on other shows like “Ancient Aliens” and “The UnXplained” with William Shatner.

