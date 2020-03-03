Carthage College soccer trip to Italy canceled due to coronavirus

KENOSHA — The trip to Italy that the Carthage College women’s soccer team was planning for this month has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The team had been planning to go to Italy for a while and had funds saved up because trip costs are not covered by the college.

On the itinerary were plans to practice soccer, play against a few soccer clubs in Italian cities and save some time for sightseeing.

'We started thinking about the what ifs'

Athletic teams at Carthage College have the option to travel over any of the college’s academic breaks, separate from the study abroad programs at the college.

Carthage’s spring break is March 9-13 and the team would have left this Friday.

Kelsey Peterson, interim director of athletics at Carthage College, said the spread of the coronavirus is a situation that the college has been monitoring for the past couple weeks.

“As the situation changed and more cases began to pop up, we started thinking about the what ifs and how we would handle it,” Peterson said.