KENOSHA — A free recital featuring Christopher Sapp is Monday night at Carthage College.

The public is welcome to the performance, starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Sapp will be accompanied by Professor Matthew Hougland.

Sapp grew up in Calhoun, Ga., where he was involved in the local public school’s band, chorus and theater programs.

During those years, he “discovered the potential of his musical ability as a singer and a multi instrumentalist, as well as his passion for live theater and live performance in general,” Carthage officials said.

Sapp studied Voice Performance at the University of Georgia and became a multi-instrumentalist, performing with several Athens, Ga., bands.

After finishing his undergraduate degree, Sapp went to New York University for his Masters of Music in Voice Performance and an advanced certificate in voice pedagogy. His time in New York “has also allowed him to continue to master his abilities on the various instruments he plays,” college officials said.

Professionally, Sapp has worked for College Light Opera Company, Ohio Light Opera, Victor Herbert Renaissance Project, New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, Disney Cruise Line and Argyle Theatre — and is currently a “swing performer” in the Broadway National Tour of “Les Misérables.”