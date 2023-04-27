KENOSHA — There’s a simple reason “Legally Blonde: The Musical” is so popular.
“It’s just fun,” said Carthage College Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the college’s production of the show.
The Broadway show, based on the popular 2001 non-musical film, “is filled with high-energy music,” he added. “Audiences will have a great time for two hours and laugh themselves silly.”
McClendon is working with Music Director Matthew Hougland, who joined the Carthage faculty in September of 2021 to help develop the college’s musical theater program.
Hougland “has real-world experience working in New York theaters,” McClendon said.
In fact, Hougland has a personal connection to this show in particular. “I know the show’s writers,” he said, “and this show has been on my short list to do because it’s just so much fun.”
People are also reading…
When “Legally Blonde” was announced to the students last spring, “the room was chaos, with yelling and screaming and pure joy,” Hougland said.
Even though the film — starring Reese Witherspoon as sorority girl Elle Woods, who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by joining him and getting a degree from Harvard Law School — came out more than 20 years ago, Carthage students “have all seen the movie,” Hougland said. “There was also an MTV special and a reality show about casting the show.”
McClendon and Hougland had to “keep adding audition slots” for the show. And the students who auditioned “included a lot of non-theater majors, including our Elle,” Hougland said.
Alexyn Cervantes, who plays Elle, is studying elementary education at Carthage, but she jumped at the chance to play “my dream role. I love the movie and the musical. It’s just so much fun to play.”
As the stuffy Warner, Jonathan Rasmussen, a music theater major, is “getting out of my comfort zone. He’s such a jerk, but it’s fun to be a jerk when it’s just for fun.”
Caitlin Preuss, who plays Warner’s law school girlfriend, Vivienne, is a “Legally Blonde” veteran.
“I was in a production as part of the ensemble when I was 14,” said the musical theater student. “I love my character because she grows and learns during the show.”
Puppets! Jump ropes!
The musical has several tricky elements to pull off, including a Greek chorus made up of cheerleaders, several large-scale dance numbers — and two dogs.
“Elle has a chihuahua, and her friend has a dog, too, so you have to figure out how to have dogs in the cast,” McClendon said. “We’re doing puppets for the dogs, which is great because that’s a whole different skill for students to learn. You have to make a piece of felt become a character.”
Another wrinkle in the show: A dance number with jump ropes and singing.
Ella Bergfeld, who plays fitness trainer (and murder suspect) Brooke Wyndham, said her character “has to jump rope and sing at the same time. It’s a fun challenge.”
The whole show, Bergfeld added, “is so unique. It has prison, jump ropes and singing. What other show does that?”
Choreographer Danny Dwaine Wells II is overseeing his first show at Carthage, working with assistants Joshua Heinlein and Stephen Patterson.
As a self-described “child of the ‘90s,” Wells is having fun re-creating that era on stage.
“There was a lot of opulence for opulence’s sake then,” he said. “We’re putting a lot of little nuances into this show.”
Overall, he added, the dancing “should look effortless. I tell the cast members to ‘dance smarter, not harder.’”
Comedy tonight!
Both directors said the challenge of producing such a well-known show is “putting your own spin on it,” Hougland said. “When I see a show I know, I like to see the director’s take on it. Here, we’re leaning into the comedy of the show. You could make it darker, but we’re not going that way.”
The production “becomes a celebration of the show,” McClendon added. “It’s the same show but unique.”
“Legally Blonde,” Hougland added, “offers a great escape from the world outside the theater. It tugs your heartstrings a little bit, and everyone’s happy at the end.”