KENOSHA — The Carthage College Opera Workshop is scheduled to present its latest production, “To Schubert!” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the JAC Recital Hall at Carthage College, 2001 S. Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. The production celebrates some of the art songs of Franz Schubert.
“Our production,” said Gregory Berg, assistant professor of music, “is designed to recreate one of the legendary Schubertiades of 19th-century Vienna, in which friends and admirers of Schubert would gather to enjoy his music together.”
Students will portray eight different people who were part of Schubert’s life, including Franz von Schober, Schubert’s best friend, and legendary singer Johann Vogl, for whom Schubert composed many of his songs. The presentation will be done in immersive style, during which the audience and performers will be seated together. Refreshments will be served and a party game will be played. Songs in the itinerary include “Erlkonig,” “Death and the Maiden,” and “An die Musik.”
Berg is the pianist for the performance.
The staging is co-directed by Peg Cleveland, Allison Hull and Elena Batman. The performance is free and open to the public.
