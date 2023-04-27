KENOSHA — The Carthage College Opera Workshop celebrates the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with two free weekend performances.

It’s fitting that Mozart’s music is still celebrated, hundreds of years after it was written, said Carthage Professor Gregory Berg.

“One of the hallmarks of Mozart’s operas is that he had this way of bringing his characters alive and giving them personality,” Berg said. “Nobody before Mozart had managed to do that — and that authentic, vivid sense of character still has an impact all these years later.”

Today’s students, he added, can relate to Mozart’s music in part because the composer “seems to have been very young at heart and also something of a rebel,” Berg said. “I think college students feel some affinity with him because of that.”

The premise: Constanze Mozart, the composer’s widow, has gathered a group of friends together in 1801, 10 years after her husband’s death, to share stories about him and to perform excerpts from some of his operas.

The performance will be presented in immersive fashion, which means the audience and performers will be sitting together“to help create the sense that the audience is actually a part of this gathering of Mozart’s friends and colleagues,” Berg said. (You’ll be able to tell who is a performer, however. Just look for the folks in period costume.)

This format, Berg said, helps “members of the audience feel like they are part of this group of friends and colleagues who have gathered to celebrate Mozart’s legacy. I think it will be more fun for the audience and singers alike.”

Sitting in the audience “is challenging for the singers,” he added, “because there is no cushion between them and the audience. I think that can be both exciting and a little bit scary.”

11 arias

Eleven arias will be performed from 11 different operas by Mozart.

Although there will be excerpts sung from such favorites as “Don Giovanni,” “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro,” the program will also include arias from such rarities as “La finta semplice,” “Ascanio in Alba” and “L’oca del Cairo,” Berg said.

There will even be an excerpt from Mozart’s very first opera, “Apollo ey Hyacinthus,” which he composed when he was just 11 years old.

Though the number 11 pops up frequently in the program, “the only magical thing about the number is that I had 11 students registered for Opera Workshop this semester,” Berg said with a laugh. “I wanted to find a good aria for each student.”

When designing the program, Berg “ended up looking through the scores of all Mozart’s 22 operas in search of just the right aria for each singer. It felt a little bit like a treasure hunt and includes some from operas that are almost completely forgotten.”

That “music treasure hunt” also makes Berg “feel like a matchmaker: It’s my job to match singers with music that will fit them well and yet challenge them. It’s a tricky balancing act, but it sure feels good when you get it right.”

Besides choosing the music, Berg also wrote the script for the program, which “has a bit of comedy in it but also conveys a fair amount of information about Mozart and what made him such a special composer.”

Focus on opera





The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department, and “one of the most interesting challenges is in working with a wide variety of singers, from operatic veterans to neophytes” in the program, Berg said. “I am proud of these students for working so industriously and for being such fine colleagues to one another.”

For this program, “the pivotal role of Constanze Mozart will be played by Katiann Nelson, in her fourth and final semester of opera Workshop. She is bidding farewell to ‘Op Shop,’ and I’m glad she can say goodbye in a very exciting fashion.”