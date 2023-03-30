KENOSHA — A Carthage College choral concert Sunday afternoon features performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Chorale, Carthage Treble Choir and the Lincoln Chamber Singers.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. on April 2 in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

This concert will feature a performance by the 2023 J-Term Tour Treble Choir, which recently returned from a central European tour.

The Carthage Choir and Lincoln Chamber Singers will present selections from their recent Washington, D.C./Virginia/Ohio tour program, “To See the Sky,” which was inspired by images captured by the James Webb telescope.

The program follows a narrative from dusk to midnight to dawn, asking questions about human relationships with the sky as an observable scientific entity and as the “infinite” — a conduit to mystery, divinity, our common humanity and the unknown. Composers featured include George Walker, Rosephanye Powell, Greg Jasperse, Jacob Narverud, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Alice Parker, Dolly Parton and Eric Barnum.

Founded in 1927 as the Carthage College A Cappella Choir, the Carthage Choir is now in its 94th year.

Formerly the Carthage Women’s Ensemble, the Carthage Treble Choir “has developed a strong reputation throughout the region as a model for choral excellence,” Carthage officials said.

The group focuses on pieces by women composers and writers and has premiered several new works.

The Carthage Chorale is a mixed ensemble that welcomes singers of a wide range of ability and experience.

Directed by Professor Gregory Berg, the Lincoln Chamber Singers is a highly collaborative ensemble that focuses on a cappella chamber music from the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Consisting of 14 to 16 singers, the ensemble performs a blend of sacred and secular works for various campus events.

If you are unable to attend the free program in person, you can watch via a free livestream. Go to carthage.edu for more information.