Carthage College campus closed today due to snow

KENOSHA — Due to ongoing weather conditions, the Carthage College campus is closed to everyone except essential personnel until 1 p.m. today.
Students should check their Carthage email accounts for information from faculty about their specific classes. If possible, any classes scheduled before 1 p.m. will take place remotely.
All other campus activities (events, practices, rehearsals, etc.) scheduled during the closure are canceled.
