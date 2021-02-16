 Skip to main content
Carthage College campus closed today due to snow
Carthage College campus closed today due to snow

KENOSHA — Due to ongoing weather conditions, the Carthage College campus is closed to everyone except essential personnel until 1 p.m. today.

Students should check their Carthage email accounts for information from faculty about their specific classes. If possible, any classes scheduled before 1 p.m. will take place remotely.

All other campus activities (events, practices, rehearsals, etc.) scheduled during the closure are canceled.

