KENOSHA — Carthage College has appointed Chuck Sutton to its Board of Trustees, it was announced on Wednesday.
Sutton, 53, is the founder and president of MC Squared Energy Services, LLC, a division of Wolverine Holdings, located in Chicago. His company, a licensed retail electricity supplier, is active in both Illinois and Ohio, serving residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers including renewable energy focused community choice aggregation programs.
“I am delighted that Chuck has joined our board, bringing Carthage College his careful thinking, his strong commitment to serving the church, and his many connections in Chicago and beyond,” said President John Swallow.
Prior to founding and launching MC Squared Energy Services in 2008, Sutton was the chief operating officer of Constellation New Energy’s retail natural gas division in Louisville, Kentucky from 2003 to 2007. Sutton served as vice president of Constellation New Energy from 2000 to 2002, during the initial launch phases of the retail energy company. He also participated in the natural gas wholesale and retail markets throughout the 1990s at MidCon Gas Services and the Polaris Pipeline Corp.
Sutton is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor of science degree in finance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.