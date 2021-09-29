Carthage Christmas Festival tickets go on sale Oct. 1

KENOSHA — Tickets for the 2021 Christmas Festival at Carthage College will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.

Featuring the majestic sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, the festival follows the age-old tradition of retelling the Christmas story through lessons and carols. Each performance concludes with the Service of Light, when the chapel fills with candlelight.

After the COVID-19 pandemic limited the festival to live-streamed performances in 2020, Carthage returns to an in-person celebration this holiday season. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 4 p.m. Dec. 5 in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

“Making music remotely during the COVID pandemic was really challenging last year," said Corinne Ness, dean of the Division of Arts and Humanities. "We're so glad to be able to welcome back audiences using our safety protocols. It’s exciting to be back to sharing music as a community at the Christmas Festival.”

Taking precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage is significantly reducing the seating capacity this year. Seats will be properly distanced, and all patrons are required to wear masks.