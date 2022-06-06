Cars won't be allowed to cross Main Street Bridge from June 13-June 24

RACINE — Don't plan to drive across the Main Street Bridge Monday, June 13-Friday, June 24.
The City of Racine announced Monday that the bridge will be closed to vehicles due to scheduled maintenance. Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge during the two weeks, and cyclists will be allowed to cross but will have to walk their bikes across.
According to the city "The bridge will remain operational during construction, allowing normal boating operations to continue unimpeded."
Throughout the construction, a detour will be in place on Dodge Street and State Street.
