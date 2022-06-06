 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cars won't be allowed to cross Main Street Bridge from June 13-June 24

  • 0
Lighthouse Run

Competitors in the Financial Service Group 4-mile race run across the Main Street Bridge during the 37th annual Racine Family YMCA Lighthouse Run Saturday morning, June 20, 2015 in Racine.

 GREGORY SHAVER

RACINE — Don't plan to drive across the Main Street Bridge Monday, June 13-Friday, June 24.

The City of Racine announced Monday that the bridge will be closed to vehicles due to scheduled maintenance. Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge during the two weeks, and cyclists will be allowed to cross but will have to walk their bikes across.

According to the city "The bridge will remain operational during construction, allowing normal boating operations to continue unimpeded."

Throughout the construction, a detour will be in place on Dodge Street and State Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina could get $27.9 million in upgrades

Reefpoint Marina was built in 1987 with a 25-year life expectancy. It is now on year 35; infrastructure is deteriorating. Planned upgrades include ADA compliance, new decking, new fuel tanks and a public access dock. The total number of slips would also decrease to 614 to accommodate for larger boats.

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 in China: Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as curbs ease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News