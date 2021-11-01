Cars racing on Highway 31 cause rollover crash and minor injuries, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — A rollover was reported Sunday evening that caused minor injuries.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded on Sunday after 4:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) and Joanne Drive in reference to a reported vehicle crash, according to the MPPD.

The crash was deemed a "rollover" and officers responded with the South Shore Fire Department emergent to the scene, officials said.

The vehicles involved were a gray 2013 Subaru, red 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a White 2020 Acura TRX. The operators of the vehicles were checked by rescue, and the operator of the Hyundai was transported to the Wheaton Ascension Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries, a release stated.

Highway 31 southbound lanes were shut down temporarily while the initial investigation and cleanup ensued. The driver of the Subaru had minor injuries.

There are no suspicions of alcohol use.

The crash was caused by the Subaru and Acura drivers racing, and weaving in and out of traffic which caused the Subaru to strike the Hyundai. Several witnesses to the crash remained on-scene to speak with police and all gave consistent statements, officers reported.