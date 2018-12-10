YORKVILLE — The Servi family’s recipe for sauerkraut: 400 pounds of cabbage, a bucket of salt and caraway seeds, a few fermentation crocks, a Green Bay Packers game, more food than you need and all the friends, family and dogs that can fit in Fred Servi’s garage.
Five of Fred’s six siblings came to his Yorkville home on Sunday to shred, crush and salt sauerkraut along with cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and neighbors.
Fred’s oldest sibling, his sister Sherre, came in from Colorado.
“The family tradition carries on with making the sauerkraut and getting together,” she said.
Through the generations
The process is pretty simple. One person cuts the core out of the cabbage heads. Another person slides them along a slicer that drops the slices into a bucket. The sliced cabbage is then smashed in a crock with salt and caraway. The crock is then sealed and stored for about eight weeks as the cabbage ferments and eventually becomes sauerkraut.
Fred and Sherre’s grandfather brought the recipe with him from Austria when he settled in Wisconsin. Their father, Fred Joseph Servi, who died in 2005, carried on the tradition in his household.
For Fred J. Servi’s wife, Shirley — Fred and Sherre’s mother — it was an acquired taste.
“I didn’t have sauerkraut growing up but when I met my husband they had sauerkraut every Sunday for dinner, so when I married him I had to make sauerkraut,” said Shirley. “I never liked sauerkraut but I had to learn how to eat it.”
The Friday before the big day, Shirley served up potato dumplings with sauerkraut on the side at a pre-reunion at her house. She may not be an enthusiast, but according to her children, she’s learned how to cook with sauerkraut very well.
“She likes it more because of the tradition than the taste, I think,” said Sherre.
Fred said that when he got older, he and another brother were moved to the basement, where the crocks sat and fermented.
“That smell is something I will never forget,” he said. “It’s a very pungent smell.”
Sherre remembered being told as a teenager that she had to go remove the fermentation that floated up to the top of the crock.
“And as a kid you’re like ‘Ugh!’ “ said Sherre. “It’s a fun memory now.”
Fred, Sherre and their siblings brought their kids to Fred Sr. and Shirley’s house every year to make kraut. As they crushed the cabbage, the cousins reminisced about making kraut at their grandparents’ house.
When Fred Sr. and Shirley were no longer able to host, Fred took over. At first, they cooked in the kitchen, but the operation moved into the garage where there’s more room. Also, he doesn’t have to worry about the house smelling like cabbage for days.
Now, in addition to family, the event’s open to friends or anyone who wants to come over and watch the Packers. Fred said the event’s grown every year.
This year the youngest Servi, 3-year-old Brynn, got to smash cabbage for the first time. If she carries on the tradition, hers will be the sixth generation to make sauerkraut in the U.S.
“We have a lot of pride that we’re doing the same thing that our great-grandfathers did,” said Sherre.
“Working together as a family,” said Fred. “You see everybody having a good time, but there is some work involved out there. But everyone’s pitching in, everyone’s having a good time.”
