Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Surge in Absentee Voting