Carpetland USA raises $60,000 for area charities, including Racine YMCA, SAFE Passage

MOUNT PLEASANT — Carpetland USA Flooring Center has been doing well through the COVID-19 pandemic. So the company is trying to give back by donating to organizations in need.
The Mount Pleasant-based flooring center, located at 6051 Regency West Drive, supported four southeast Wisconsin charities with its “No Shave November” fundraiser. A total of $60,000 was raised, $15,000 for each of four regional charities. A check-passing ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Mount Pleasant location.
The four charities selected were: Racine Family YMCA and Safe Haven/Safe Passage in Racine County; The FOOD Pantry in Waukesha County; and West Allis-based Hope MKE in Milwaukee County. Fundraiser proceeds were presented to the organizations Thursday.
As part of the fundraiser, in exchange for donations, Carpetland USA President Dave Brown and Vice President Emery Vamos gave up shaving for the month. Brown and Vamos also pledged to match up to $20,000 for the cause.
Brown said the charities were selected from different parts of the region because Carpetland has seven locations in the region, and the charities were hurting.
“We knew the Y was in trouble,” Brown said. “After that, we decided to pick some local charities that have suffered through COVID and are helping people through COVID. Each of these organizations help a lot of people.”
The fundraiser, set up by a third party, accepted donations in-store and online at carpetlandusaflooringcenter.com from Nov. 1-30.
Carpetland employees and a couple of Brown’s friends joined in on giving up their razors for the month. About 80% of Carpetland employees donated to the cause as well.
Family, friends, carpet and flooring suppliers and community members all pitched in to donate.
“We had multiple local residents stop in here and drop off a check, drop off cash,” Brown said. “That’s part of what I didn’t think would happen. That was really, really nice.”
Support Local Journalism
The original goal was to raise $40,000. After that goal was met, Carpetland raised the number to $50,000. The total dollar amount raised was sitting at a hefty $52,000 when the fundraiser was a week from being over, so employees pushed one last time for donations to reach a final goal of $60,000. And it was met, although tough to reach, Brown said.
YMCA Racine President and CEO Ahmad Qawi also didn’t shave for the charity.
“After this photo shoot, I’m going home to shave,” Qawi said, laughing.
He said he’s appreciative of Carpetland for the help and that and it feels good to receive such a donation. The YMCA plans to use the $15,000 toward the George Bray Neighborhood Center, 924 Center St. Funds will be used to keep the center going, Qawi said, including the virtual learning center equipped with Chromebooks, keeping the lights on, the heat going and paying the non-program staff.
“This is the easiest money I’ve ever raised in my life,” he said, smiling.
Jeanette Brown, executive director of Safe Haven/Safe Passage of Racine — which serves the homeless, whether on the street, in a homeless shelter, or fleeing domestic violence — accepted the donation on behalf of her organization.
Karen Tredwell, executive director of The FOOD Pantry in Waukesha County, said it was a huge honor to have her organization selected for the $15,000.
The FOOD Pantry serves about 6,000 people a month. With the fundraiser money, the pantry will buy fresh, frozen, dry and nonperishable food for people in need, she said.
“It’s great to have someone with this sort of credibility and reputation choose us, and we hope that we can live up to those expectations,” Tredwell said. “Support at this time has been incredibly beneficial to make sure that we don’t have to turn anyone away.”
"Women of worth stand for Black education"
"Black Education Matters: Stand in Solidarity with Burlington"
"What are you willing to stand up for?: Let's Work Together for Black Education in Burlington"
Stop Racism sign held through truck sunroof
Long line of cars makes its way through Burlington
Crowd of dozens gathers at Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington for Black Education Matters Demonstration
Preston Allred shares his experiences at Burlington schools
BCDR member Amy Krueger speaks into a megaphone, calling on Burlington to stand up to racism and for the Burlington Area School District to take the lead in that effort
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade answers questions ahead of caravan protest in Burlington
Opening prayers from Nov. 30 Black Education Matters Demonstration in Burlington
Darnisha Garbade bows her head in prayer
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Bishop Paul Erickson of Milwaukee leads a prayer and calls for solidarity
Black Lives Matter mask on a pastor
Pastor Elizabeth of Burlington leads a prayer asking God "to bring justice, to bring peace, to bring healing into our broken and hurting world."
Racine Women for Racial Justice supports Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism
Black Education Matters Demonstration
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade takes questions from the press
Pastor Ernest Nia asks God to intercede in fight against racism in Burlington
Man wears International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers mask to Black Education Matters Demonstration
Pastor holds sign reading "Black lives are sacred"
Amy Krueger, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism member, speaks ahead of Nov. 30 car caravan
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.