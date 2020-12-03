Carpetland USA raises $60,000 for area charities, including Racine YMCA, SAFE Passage

The fundraiser, set up by a third party, accepted donations in-store and online at carpetlandusaflooringcenter.com from Nov. 1-30.

Carpetland employees and a couple of Brown’s friends joined in on giving up their razors for the month. About 80% of Carpetland employees donated to the cause as well.

Family, friends, carpet and flooring suppliers and community members all pitched in to donate.

“We had multiple local residents stop in here and drop off a check, drop off cash,” Brown said. “That’s part of what I didn’t think would happen. That was really, really nice.”

The original goal was to raise $40,000. After that goal was met, Carpetland raised the number to $50,000. The total dollar amount raised was sitting at a hefty $52,000 when the fundraiser was a week from being over, so employees pushed one last time for donations to reach a final goal of $60,000. And it was met, although tough to reach, Brown said.

YMCA Racine President and CEO Ahmad Qawi also didn’t shave for the charity.

“After this photo shoot, I’m going home to shave,” Qawi said, laughing.