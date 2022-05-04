Carpetland USA opens new location in converted Harley-Davidson dealership along Highway 20

MOUNT PLEASANT — Carpetland USA is moving from its first store’s original location of 6051 Regency West Drive in Racine to the former House of Harley-Davidson at 1155 Oakes Road along Highway 20.

Carpetland USA Location: 1155 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant Phone: 262-383-3886 Hours: Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Online: CarpetlandUSAFlooringCenter.com

Since its beginning in 1995, Carpetland has become one of Wisconsin’s largest flooring providers, with seven locations throughout Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. The Oakes Road location is double the size of the old location on Regency West Drive. The new digs allow Carpetland to better serve the community with all its flooring needs.

One hundred employees and approximately 200 installers are employed by Carpetland company-wide. The company switched to an ESOP, or an employee stock ownership plan, in 2021.

Carpetland is full service, installing about 99% of what is sold. With the size of the new location and the selection of carpet, hardwood, ceramic and luxury vinyl tile, a material that is waterproof and pet-proof.

‘Booming’

According to a Harvard University study, in 2020, U.S. spending on home improvement and repairs grew by nearly 3%, to $420 billion.

“Our last two years were the best two years. People were home and redoing their houses. New construction has been booming,” Carpetland President Dave Brown said Tuesday morning, the day the new location opened.

Brown has been a part of the company since the first store opened in Racine in 1995.

“I am super proud, we have created an awesome company that everybody enjoys coming to work,” Vicki Wishau, Carpetland USA’s controller, who has also been part of the company since 1995. “This store is just the icing on top.”

“If a customer can’t find the product here, it probably doesn’t exist,” Brown said. Wishau later added, “or it’s not worth having in your house.”

House of Harley-Davison, the original business owners of 1155 Oakes Road, closed its doors in September of 2019, consolidating into a location off Layton Avenue in Greenfield. The structure still has reminders from its previous owner, with the original garage now being used as a storeroom and a Harley-Davidson emblem remaining emblazoned within the brick on the side of the building.

