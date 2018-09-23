BURLINGTON — A lot can happen in five years.
Ask Dave Brown, owner of Carpetland USA, which just opened its newest location at 1117 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington.
The opportunity arose when Tim Shroat, who owned Shroat’s Flooring Center, decided to retire earlier this year.
Brown bought the building and invested approximately $200,000 into remodeling the building and getting set up.
Brown said the decision to expand into Burlington was directly related to the coming Foxconn development.
“You’re going to see a lot of housing,” said Brown. “There’s going to be a lot of interest in southeast Wisconsin in the coming years and we wanted to get ahead of it, not behind it.”
The Burlington site is the last big move, for a while, that Brown plans on making after five years of rapid expansion and growth.
“We’re settling in, tweaking our systems and making sure we’re providing the best possible service we can,” said Brown.
Rapid growth
Brown has been in the carpet business ever since he took a job at a warehouse as a teenager.
Born and raised in Racine, Brown was recruited to run the contract department when the Chicago chain Carpetland USA built its store at 6051 Regency West Drive in Mount Pleasant. Three years later, the owner, the late Jeff Bernstein, gave Brown the chance to become a minority owner with his wife.
In 2000, Brown and Bernstein opened their second store in West Allis. Bernstein stopped working in 2010 and eventually died in 2013. Brown then became Carpetland’s president and majority owner.
In 2016 he was awarded Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce Business Person of the Year. At that point, Carpetland USA had four stores; in addition to the Racine and West Allis locations, Brown had opened stores in Glendale and Pewaukee.
Since then he has opened stores in Kenosha (in December, 2016) and in Germantown about a year ago. He now has a total of seven storefront locations and two warehouses.
In 2016, Brown had 54 full-time employees; that has also grown to 86 full-time and a growing number of installation contractors.
Brown said 25 years ago most flooring stores were small mom-and-pop shops. These days manufacturers prefer to work with larger chains to get more mileage out of their sales relationships.
Another change in the industry: in spite of its name, 55 percent of Carpetland’s sales are in hard surfaces.
“The majority of houses we do now, the only carpeted room is the bedroom,” said Brown.
The Burlington Carpetland USA will officially cut the ribbon at the store on Wednesday. It’s open seven days a week.
