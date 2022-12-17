Carpetland donates $10K to Veterans Outreach

MOUNT PLEASANT — Grocery prices rocketed up by around 13% in the U.S. over the past year.
That increase is being felt by food banks especially. A $10,000 donation this past week from Carpetland USA, 1155 Oakes Road, to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is going to help veterans in need of help.
"Really, with the need for food going up, it's going to really help our marketplace, but also the veterans living in the tiny homes," said Zach Zdroik, VOW executive director.
VOW is the Racine-based nonprofit that operates the tiny home village for veterans at risk of homelessness at 1624 Yout St., Racine. It also operates a food pantry for veterans and their families.
"VOW wouldn't be able to do what we do without the community," Zdroik said. "It (the $10K donation) means the world to us. We're going to be able to continue to do what we're doing because of their support."
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.
According to criminal charges, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored their commands and pulled into a garage; he then got out of the car with two Chick-Fil-A bags and stumbled toward the officers before admitting to causing the crash.
Carpetland USA, 1155 Oakes Road, donated $10,000 to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin this past week. Among those pictured here, from left to right starting from the second from left, are Carpetland Accounting Manager Sydney Malicki, VOW Executive Director Zach Zdroik, Carpetland Vice President Emery Vamos and Carpetland CFO Vicki Wishau.