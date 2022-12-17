 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carpetland donates $10K to Veterans Outreach

Carpetland donates $10K to Veterans Outreach

Carpetland USA, 1155 Oakes Road, donated $10,000 to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin this past week. Among those pictured here, from left to right starting from the second from left, are Carpetland Accounting Manager Sydney Malicki, VOW Executive Director Zach Zdroik, Carpetland Vice President Emery Vamos and Carpetland CFO Vicki Wishau.

 SUBMITTED

MOUNT PLEASANT — Grocery prices rocketed up by around 13% in the U.S. over the past year.

That increase is being felt by food banks especially. A $10,000 donation this past week from Carpetland USA, 1155 Oakes Road, to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is going to help veterans in need of help.

"Really, with the need for food going up, it's going to really help our marketplace, but also the veterans living in the tiny homes," said Zach Zdroik, VOW executive director.

VOW is the Racine-based nonprofit that operates the tiny home village for veterans at risk of homelessness at 1624 Yout St., Racine. It also operates a food pantry for veterans and their families.

"VOW wouldn't be able to do what we do without the community," Zdroik said. "It (the $10K donation) means the world to us. We're going to be able to continue to do what we're doing because of their support."

Half of Carpetland's donation came from employees, who contributed money through payroll reduction, with the business itself matching with $5,000.

