Carpet business taking over former Rudy’s Shop-Rite North building

CALEDONIA — A chain carpet business is unrolling in the Franksville area of Caledonia at the former location of a grocery store, Rudy’s Shop-Rite North.
Kenosha native Rudy F. Bianchi for decades owned and operated Rudy’s Shop-Rite North, Rudy’s Shop-Rite South in Sturtevant and Lincoln Food Mart in Kenosha until his retirement. Bianchi died in 2003.
The Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Dec. 6 approved a building, site and operations plan for CarpetsPlus Colortile to remodel the exterior façade of the vacant commercial building located 3303 Highway H.
A CarpetsPlus Colortile location additionally exists in Racine at 2301 Lathrop Ave.
The façade improvements are compliant with village design guidelines.
The improvements include the replacement of the existing asphalt mansard roof and brick walls with Nichiha wood panels, metal wall panels, corrugated metal wall panels and a brick veneer column.
Finish grade materials include but are not limited to: glass, brick, stone, wood and decorative block.
“The incorporation of these materials provides a distinct visual base, middle and top to the building,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner wrote in a village Planning Commission report for the commission’s Nov. 29 meeting.
The windows are additionally to be replaced, and aluminum louvered sunshades are to be installed, giving a sense of depth to the façade. The entrance is to be remodeled and primarily consist of glass doors, windows and incorporate a brick veneer column to help support the new entry.
A landscape bed is to be installed with concrete curbing along the west elevation and part of the south elevation of the building.
Prior to any sign installation, the applicant, Shannon Curtin, will need to submit a sign permit application and comply with village sign regulations. Curtin did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
